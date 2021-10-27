Jonathan's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, and rank in October 2021

Jonathan "Jonathan" Amaral is one of the best professional Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports players. He is currently on Team Godlike's roster.

Since his esports career took off, Jonathan has dominated in almost every tournament he has played with his blistering performance. His unnatural reflexes, game sense and composing nature in clutch moments make him one of the best in the game.

Apart from playing BGMI professionally, he is also a streamer and content creator. He regularly streams on YouTube and Loco and has built an enormous fanbase. He usually plays classic matches on his streams for fun purposes.

Jonathan's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, rank, and more

BGMI ID

Jonathan's BGMI ID number is 5112616229. His in-game character's name is GodLJonathan. His Player ID level is 76 and his Evo level is 57. His total achievement points are 4790, and his current popularity count is more than 53927.8K.

Jonathan's BGMI ID (Screengrab from BGMI)

Current Season Rank

Being an esports player, Jonathan is more focused on his grind with his team in custom games. He only plays Classic matches in his free time and while streaming on Youtube and Loco.

Jonathan's tier rank in classic squad mode is Crown II this season. While in classic solo and duo mode, he is in Bronze I and Silver III as he hardly plays these two modes.

Jonathan's BGMI rank in October 2021 (Screengrab from BGMI)

F/D ratio and stats

Jonathan has played a total of 97 matches in classic squad mode this season. Out of them, he has won nine games, with 39 games placed in the top 10. Jonathan has a total of 493 finishes with an F/D Ratio of 5.08.

Here are some of Jonathan's other stats from this season:

AVG Survival: 9.8m

AVG Traveled: 3.65KM

Win Ratio: 9.3%

Top 10 Rate: 40.2%

AVG Heals: 97.6

Headshots Percentage: 20.3%

Most Finishes: 18

Highest Damage: 2793

AVG Damage: 887.8

Accuracy: 14.3

Jonathan's BGMI stats in October 2021 (Screengrab from BGMI)

These are some of the stats and details for Jonathan in October 2021. Players can follow him on Instagram and Twitter for more information. Gamers can also follow his YouTube and Loco channels to watch his gameplay.

Edited by Srijan Sen