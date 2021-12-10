Jonathan's BGMI ID, stats, season rank, and more(December 2021)

Jonathan "JONATHAN" Amaral is arguably the best professional Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports player in the country. He is currently playing for Team Godlike.

Since the early stages of his career, Jonathan has dominated and shown his potential in every tournament and helped his team achieve newer heights with his blistering performances. What makes Jonathan one of the best is his extraordinary reflex, high IQ gameplay, and crisp aim.

Jonathan's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, rank, and more

Apart from being a professional player, Jonathan is also a successful content creator. He regularly streams on YouTube and Loco and built a considerable fanbase by attracting them with his gameplay. He loves to connect with his fans on his streams and plays classic matches to entertain his viewers.

BGMI ID

Jonathan's BGMI ID number is 5112616229. He goes by the in-game name GodLJonathan. His ID level is 77 and Evo level 57, with 4920 total achievement points currently.

Jonathan's BGMI ID (Screengrab from BGMI)

Current Season Rank

It is pretty challenging for a professional esports player to grind ranks in-game as they have put a lot of effort into practice with their team in custom games. However, Jonathan sometimes plays Classic matches in his leisure time and while streaming on Youtube or Loco.

His tier rank is Ace in classic squad mode. Whereas in solo and duo mode, it is Bronze I and Silver III, respectively, as Jonathan hardly plays any game in these two modes.

Jonathan's BGMI rank in December 2021 (Screengrab from BGMI)

F/D ratio and stats

Jonathan has played 98 matches in classic squad mode this season. He has won 14 games and placed in the top 10 in 58 games, with 947 total finishes. This accounts for an F/D Ratio of 9.66.

Here are some of Jonathan's other stats from this season:

AVG Survival: 15.9m

AVG Traveled: 6.80KM

Win Ratio: 14.3%

Top 10 Rate: 59.2%

AVG Heals: 204.9

Headshots Percentage: 16.3%

Most Finishes: 28

Highest Damage: 3231

AVG Damage: 1260.0

Accuracy: 15.6

Jonathan's BGMI stats in December 2021 (Screengrab from BGMI)

Jonathan's fans can follow him on Instagram and Twitter for more information. Players can also enjoy his gameplay on his YouTube and Loco channels.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha