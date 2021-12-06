5 times when Jonathan shocked BGMI fans with his insane skills

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Since its launch back in July, it has seen a rise in popularity, with tournaments and streamer content. The game has given its fans, superstars. While these players are admired by their fans, they put their skills to the test almost every day.

Jonathan Jude Amaral is reportedly the finest BGMI esports player in the country. His skillsets are unparalleled and he is often compared against the best players in the world. He has proved his mettle time and again, always leaving the spectators wanting for more.

5 times when Jonathan left BGMI fans in shock with his legendary skills and reflexes

1) Solo vs PMWL Squads

Jonathan stood fifth in the MVP charts in PMWL East: Season 0. However, his heroics en-route to a solo vs squad 'chicken dinner' will be etched in every BGMI lover's memory.

When all the chips were down and all the teammates were dead, up arose Jonathan and the world of mobile Esports witnessed a legendary PMWL match. As the circle closed down, Jonathan waited for his opportunity, taking one enemy down at once. However, his final clutch saw him kill seven players at the end of the match and create history.

2) Solo Chicken Dinner in PMPL

Jonathan's exploits at PMPL South Asia: Season 1, posited him amongst the very best of the game. His solo 'chicken dinner' in a Sanhok match proved to the world his caliber as a player. His temperament and insane skills shocked BGMI fans.

Jonathan kept on slithering on the ground and pounced on Deadeyes Guys in the end, to win the match. This match proved that Jonathan is not all about fragging but a BGMI player with a widespread skill tree.

3) 16 Kills in PMIS Match

Jonathan's skills in this particular PMIS 2020 Erangel match, announced his supremacy as he left the audience in awe. His insane gun skills were unmatchable as he notched 16 individual kills in a single match, which became the highest ever in a tournament. Though he couldn't win the match, he still won hearts with his fragging power.

4) Jonathan vs Zuxxy and Luxxy (TDM)

Zuxxy and Luxxy - the Indonesian twins who play for team BTR, are known by fans worldwide. The twins have won World Championships in the past as they possess beastly gun power.

However, Jonathan accepted their challenge and took the entire gaming community by shock as he defeated the twins handsomely in a TDM match, proving his world-class status once again.

5) 1v3 against hackers

When Jonathan first appeared in the competitive scenario, people used to call him a "hacker" for his insane skills. However, with time, Jonathan proved his mettle and has become one of the best in the world. It is thus relevant that a fight against hackers is listed here.

The 1.6 update in BGMI witnessed a rise in the number of hackers in-game. The number of hackers grew so much that Krafton had to introduce a new anti-cheat engine in the 1.7 update. During a match in Erangel, Jonathan was seen knocking out hackers more than once before finally killing them all in the Georgopool containers.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan