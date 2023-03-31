Jonathan vs Dynamo: Who has better BGMI stats in 2023?

Jonathan Jude "Jonathan" Amaral and Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant are cult figures in the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gaming community. Although both personalities first gained popularity by playing PUBG Mobile, they gained massive followings after the release of BGMI.

Dynamo has shifted his focus to streaming and content creation on YouTube, while Jonathan continues his career in both esports and streaming. While the former is the owner of Hydra Esports, the latter is known as the "Universal MVP" and is a central figure for GodLike Esports.

Jonathan's BGMI ID and stats

Jonathan's career stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India highlight his amazing assaulting skills (Image via Krafton)

Jonathan's BGMI ID is 5112616229. Meanwhile, the pro e-athlete's IGN is GxdLJON8THAN16.

So far, Jonathan has played 7688 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has obtained a chicken dinner in 2075 matchups (with a 27.0% win ratio), helping his squad place in the top 10 in 4827 matches.

The Universal MVP has dealt a total damage of 7520390.2. He also boasts an F/D ratio of 6.08 after defeating 46731 enemies.

Jonathan has a decent headshot percentage of 20.2 (getting 9434 headshots). On average, he has survived 15.7 minutes in Battlegrounds Mobile India's classic-mode matches. His best performance was in a classic match where he secured 34 eliminations, with 5882 damage dealt.

Dynamo's BGMI ID and stats

Dynamo's career stats show why he is considered a Battlegrounds Mobile India legend (Image via Krafton)

Dynamo's BGMI ID is 591948701. His profile can also be found using his IGN, H¥DRA丨DYNAMO.

Dynamo has played 5522 matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has emerged victorious in 2061 matches (with a great win ratio of 37.3%). In the process, he has helped his team reach the top 10 in 4111 matchups.

The owner of Hydra Esports has dealt a total damage of 4009077.8. On average, he has dealt 726.0 damage. He also boasts an impressive F/D ratio of 4.26, outclassing 23425 enemies.

Dynamo has a stunning headshot percentage of 25.7, thanks to the 6,028 headshots he registered. His best outing came in a classic match, where he garnered 19 finishes, with 3,381 damage dealt.

Comparison

Upon analyzing the career stats of both players, Jonathan appears to have better stats in the TPP Squad mode when it comes to K/D ratio, average damage, and eliminations. However, Dynamo has better stats when it comes to win ratio, headshots, and accuracy.

Disclaimer: The stats of Jonathan and Dynamo will change over time as they play more matches in Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, players in India must remember that the game remains suspended in the country due to government-imposed restrictions. With this being the case, they should refrain from playing it.

