Kaash Plays’ BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more

Kaashvi Hiranandani is one of the most popular BGMI female streamers and content creators on YouTube. The 24 year old stands out as an inspiration for many and especially for girls who dream of becoming girl gamers in the future. Her YouTube channel, Kaash Plays, is among the fastest growing channels in the gaming community.

Kaashvi rose to prominence in 2021 while streaming games on YouTube. However, her streams featuring her friends like Willy, Mavi and Scout became a turning point in making her channel grow rapidly. She even became a caster and anchor in an event held by Redbull.

Kaashvi's streams are mostly centered around having fun and viewers are never bored. Although she is not a professional BGMI Esports player, she plays decent enough. Here's a look at Kaash Plays' BGMI ID, seasonal stats, and more.

Everything about BGMI streamer and content creator Kaash Plays

BGMI ID and IGN

Both ID and in-game name (IGN) plays an important role in shaping a player's identity in the game and in the gaming community as well. While IDs give players a distinct identity, IGN gives the players a new popular name to refer to by others.

Kaashvi's BGMI ID is 5111797650 and her IGN is Kaashū.

BGMI Stats

BGMI seasonal stats are a true reflection of any player's reflection throughout the entire season. Despite playing for fun, Kaashvi has performed quite well in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 of the game. Kaashvi has managed to reach the elite tier of Ace Master and has accumulated 4884 points.

Snippet showing Kaash Plays' stats in BGMI in the ongoing C1S3 (Image via Krafton)

Kaashvi has played 335 Classic Battle Royale matches and has won 31 of them, accumulating 1254 finishes in the process with a F/D Ratio of 3.74. She has dealt an average damage of 552.3, with the highest damage dealt being 2139. She has also revived her teammates 229 times, highlighting her supportive role.

Monthly Income

Kaashvi is a part of 8bit Creatives. However, her main source of income is through YouTube, as her channel Kassh Plays has over 358K subscribers. According to Social Blade, Kaashvi earns between $477 and $7.6K per month from YouTube.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider