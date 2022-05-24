Kaash Plays' BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

Kaashvi Hiranandini is one of the biggest BGMI female content creators in India. She has garnered a massive fanbase within a short streaming career who flock to her daily streams and interact with her.

After graduating from Singapore, Kaash returned to India and became a full-time gamer. She is an inspiration to young girls who want to become gamers.

BGMI ID and IGN

The UID in Battlegrounds Mobile India distinguishes each player from the rest. Each unique ID is a code of numbers that pops up on the designated player's profile when searched. Kaash's in-game ID is 5111797650.

The in-game name (IGN) in video games is crucial because BGMI players are referred to by their in-game names instead of their names in real life. Kaash's in-game name is S8ULKaash, in which "S8UL" stands for the gaming organization she represents in events and collaboration videos.

Seasonal rank and stats

Seasonal stats reflect a player's performance in a specific season. Kaash is known to play the game while live streaming on YouTube and LOCO. Although she plays for fun, her stats in the ongoing season of BGMI highlight how she has improved over time. She plays more fearlessly nowadays and has a better knowledge of the maps and match situations.

Just four days into the new Cycle 2 Season 6, Kaash has already posited herself in the Diamond V tier, accumulating 3219 total seasonal points. If she plays regularly, the streamer might as well reach the Ace Master or Ace Dominator tier - a feat that she achieved in C2S5.

Snippet showing popular streamer Kaash Plays' stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 6 (Image via Krafton)

Kaash has already played 13 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and has won Chicken Dinners in 4 of them in the new season. Alongside her squadmates, she has reached the top ten in 10 games, a great stat.

Kaash has managed 6685.3 total damage with an average damage of 514.3. Furthermore, she has maintained an F/D ratio of 2.69 and has outclassed 35 enemies.

However, Kaash's survival skills are reflected in her average survival time of 10.0 minutes (which is great as she mainly plays the new Core Circle mode). Moreover, five most finishes and 1023 damage dealt in a match remains her best performance in the new C2S6.

Note: Kaash's stats were recorded while penning this article and will change over time.

YouTube Income

Being a part of S8UL and 8bit Creatives has helped Kaash massively, as her content has reached out to many more players and fans of the game. They flock to watch her videos and livestreams to delve into the funnier side of the otherwise intense game. This has enabled her to accumulate a fanbase of over 495K subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Kaash has generated revenue between $593 and $9.5K in the last 30 days from her popular YouTube channel. She has also garnered more than 12K subscribers in this period.

