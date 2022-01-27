Krutika Plays’ BGMI ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings and more

BGMI has given opportunities for various gamers in the community to make a name for themselves. Krutika Ojha is one such name that has emerged on the scene due to her fun-filled content on YouTube. She is amongst the top female content creators of the game.

Krutika defied all odds during the lockdown and made the most of the situation by providing entertainment to her fans and subscribers through her gameplay videos and live streams.

BGMI streamer Krutika Plays: Seasonal stats, earnings and more

Seasonal Stats

Although Krutika plays the game for fun and to entertain her subscribers on YouTube, her seasonal stats are better than many players who play Battlegrounds Mobile India with utmost sincerity. In the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4, Krutika has reached the Crown V tier with 3708 points.

Snippet showing Krutika Plays' stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Krutika has played 41 classic Battle Royale matches so far this season and has emerged victorious in 12 of those matches. Along with her squadmates, she has reached the Top 10 in 29 games. She has dealt a total of 38140.7 damage with average damage of 930.3.

Moreover, she has maintained an F/D Ratio of 5.00 with 205 total finishes to her name. 12 most finishes and 2353 damage in a single game remain her best this season.

BGMI ID and IGN

Krutika's distinct ID for Battlegrounds Mobile India is 5330362189, which her fans can search for in the game to send her a friend request or shower her profile with in-game popularity. Meanwhile, her in-game name (IGN) is unique as she has kept her real name as her IGN, which is rare among players. Her IGN is Krutikaaī.

YouTube channel and monthly earnings

Apart from being a part of 8bit Creatives, which also sees her as a part of the S8UL organization, Krutika is a popular gaming YouTuber. From her gaming channel Krutika Plays, which currently has more than 336k subscribers, Krutika earns a decent amount of money per month.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to Social Blade, she has made between $1.8K and $28.6K from YouTube in the last 30 days.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha