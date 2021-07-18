Lightweight Installation Function in BGMI: All you need to know about downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India in less storage

BGMI has been making lots of headway since first getting introduced. It has been an enormous success, and players love Battlegrounds Mobile India and the changes made.

Krafton is in no mood to let this hype die. The developers recently released the BGMI 1.5 update, which brought extensive overhauls to the game, new weapons, and other changes. They have now come up with something new to ensure everyone can enjoy the game on their respective devices.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) introduces a new Lightweight Installation Function

Players who have already installed the game and are enjoying it know that the game takes up large amounts of storage. The BGMI APK, along with the OBB files and resource packs, can take up anywhere between 1.2 GB to 1.5 GB of space.

This is a lot, considering that users will require some additional space to run the game smoothly at all times. Hence, Krafton has come up with something to benefit BGMI players in saving those precious megabytes of storage on their respective devices.

Taking to their official Instagram page, the publisher today announced a new Lightweight Installation Function for BGMI. Players can install this version of BGMI to save space on their devices while also getting the same experience as earlier.

As per Krafton, the download size is only 749 MB, and players have the option to choose between the Low and HD Resource Packages. Furthermore, they can customize it however they want to. They can even remove maps, game resources or add them at any point in time.

This is an excellent initiative that will allow more gamers to install and experience BGMI on their devices.

To download the new Lightweight feature for BGMI, players can click this link.

There is still no official word from the developers about when the iOS version of BGMI will be coming. While numerous streamers and prominent players have been giving hints and timelines, Krafton is keeping the cards close to its chest.

It will be interesting to see how and when Krafton releases the iOS version of BGMI.

