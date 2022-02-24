Mamba BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more (February 2022)

Content creators and YouTubers have played a massive role in the rise of BGMI in the country. It is through their constant efforts to connect with their audience that more players have begun flocking to the game daily.

Salman "Mamba" Ahmad is one such YouTuber who has regularly entertained his fans through his daily vlogs, building a stronger bond with them. However, when he streams Battlegrounds Mobile India, his channel gets the highest traffic, proving the game's impact on the community.

A part of 8bit Creatives, Mamba is sure to bring more gameplay and reaction videos about the game.

Details of BGMI pro player and streamer Mamba

BGMI ID and IGN

Mamba is one of the most loved gaming YouTubers in the country. This leads to his profile getting searched by many of his fans. His ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India is 532571047.

Mamba is amongst those who prefer not to change their in-game names frequently. Fans can search his profile in the game using his IGN to send him popularity and friend requests. His IGN is 8bitMAMBA.

Seasonal stats

Mamba plays the game exclusively when he streams on YouTube. Although the streams were full of excitement, his tier this season (Cycle 2 Season 4) is as high as Ace.

Mamba's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Mamba has played 177 classic matches this season and has emerged victorious 23 times. Along with his teammates, he has reached the top ten in 98 games. The streamer has dealt a total of 104023.4 damage with an average damage of 587.7. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D Ratio of 3.19 with 565 total finishes to his credit.

However, 12 finishes and 2056 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance this season in BGMI.

Monthly earnings

Mamba is a core member of the popular gaming organization, S8UL. However, he earns a decent amount of money from his YouTube channel, which recently crossed 1.2 million subscribers.

According to Social Blade, the internet star has earned between $1.6K and $25.1K in the last 30 days.

Edited by Ravi Iyer