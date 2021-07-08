Mavi's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now free to download from the Google Play Store. The official version was released for the Android platform, and players with iOS devices will soon get the game on their app stores.

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh is one of the top-rated IGLs in the country. He has made his country proud on various occasions in international-level tournaments. This article dives into his Battlegrounds Mobile India ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more.

Mavi's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID

Mavi's BGMI ID number is 537921262. His in-game character's name is SouLMavi, and his account level is 76. He is using the Season 5 Conqueror frame and has 4265 achievement points. His current popularity is more than 600k.

Mavi is now part of Team Soul's BGMI roster. His role in the team is of IGL and assaulter. Mavi is well known for his grenades and close-range combat. He is a two-thumb player gyro player and uses a gyroscope sensor to aim and control recoil.

K/D ratio and stats

Mavi's Battlegrounds Mobile India K/D ratio and stats

In the current season of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Mavi has played 230 matches in the squad classic mode. He has witnessed victory in 37 matches with an impressive K/D or F/D (Finish per Death) ratio of 4.94. He has achieved an average damage of 808.7 hitpoints with a headshot percentage of 20.4%. His highest kills per match are 22, and his overall accuracy is 14.1%.

Tier Stats

Mavi's Battlegrounds Mobile India tier stats

Mavi's tier rank in the Squad classic is Crown I. He hasn't played any matches in Solo and Duo. Hence, his tier rank on both servers is Bronze V.

Social media

Mavi has a YouTube channel with 938k subscribers. He uploads live streams and highlights of his gameplay. His channel has more than 120 million-plus views.

He is also active on Instagram and has 404k followers. He has posted 69 posts that are related to professional gaming and personal life.

Note: Stats related to both game and social handles in this article were recorded in writing. These changes are subject to change as players continue to play more games in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

