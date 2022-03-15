Mavi's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more (March 2022)

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh is one of the most sought-after BGMI esports players in the Indian gaming community. He is renowned for his in-game leadership skills and is considered amongst the best IGLs in the country.

Also popular by the name - "The Man with the Golden Hand." Mavi is known for his grenade and assaulting skills. He is also an established YouTuber who tries to provide fun-filled content to his audience.

Mavi stands as an inspiration to many youngsters who are trying to become an IGL in the game.

Details of BGMI esports player and streamer Mavi

BGMI ID and IGN

IDs play an important role in distinguishing a player's profile from others in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Mavi's fans also search for his ID to send him in-game popularity. His unique ID in the game is 537921262.

The in-game name (IGN) is the moniker by which players are popularly recognized in the community. Mavi's IGN is TXxMAVIiiii.

Seasonal stats

With the BGMI esports tournaments coming thick and fast, Mavi stays busy playing custom matches for many hours every day. However, he still plays classic matches with his friends while livestreaming on YouTube and LOCO. In the ongoing C2S4, he has climbed till the Ace Dominator tier, accumulating 5509 season points.

Snippet showing Mavi's in-game stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Mavi has played 269 classic mode matches this season and won 'Chicken Dinners' in 38 of them. Along with his teammates, he has reached the top 10 in 118 games.

Mavi has managed a total of 291556.9 damage with an average damage of 1083.9. Furthermore, he has maintained a stunning F/D ratio of 6.31 with 1698 total finishes to his credit. 26 most finishes and 4858 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance in Cycle 2 Season 4.

Monthly earnings

Mavi being the IGL of Team XSpark, is one of the highest-earning esports player in the community. He is also a member of the popular gaming organization - S8UL. However, he earns a lot of money from his YouTube channel, MAVI, which currently has more than 1.25 million subscribers.

According to Social Blade, Mavi has earned between $1.6K and $25.6K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel.

