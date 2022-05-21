Mavi's BGMI ID, stats, real name, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

Content creators and esports athletes have played a significant role in uplifting BGMI's popularity in the Indian gaming market. While the esports scenario is at an all-time high, content creators give their best daily to churn out content from the game.

Mavi is one of the most popular IGLs and content creators in the gaming community. Millions of people follow the player and consider him their idol. They try to inculcate his sharp gun skills and knowledge of in-game situations into their gameplay.

Details about pro and streamer Mavi and his performance in BGMI

BGMI ID, IGN, and real name

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh is a popular figure in the BGMI gaming community. His in-game ID, 537921262, searched by his fans daily, is considerably popular.

Readers can also send him friend requests and in-game popularity using his in-game name (IGN), TXxMaVVii.

Seasonal stats

Mavi livestreams Battlegrounds Mobile India daily, where he interacts with his audience and teaches them tips and tricks about the game. In the recently concluded C2S5, he posited himself in the Ace Dominator tier with 5764 total points.

However, Mavi is yet to play matches in the new Cycle 2 Season 6.

Pro player Mavi's stats in the recently concluded Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

Last season, Mavi took part in 257 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and won Chicken Dinners in 44 of them. Alongside his squadmates, he reached the top 10 in 149 of those games.

Mavi had dealt 379683.3 total damage with an average damage of 1477.4. Furthermore, he maintained an F/D ratio of 6.65 and defeated 1708 enemies, a staggering stat in itself.

Mavi's all-round performance is reflected in his headshot percentage of 18.8 and an average survival time of 14.8 minutes. Moreover, 24 most finishes and 5214 damage dealt in a match was his best performance in the concluded C2S5.

Note: Mavi's stats were recorded while writing this article and will change over time.

YouTube income

Mavi joined 8bit Creatives last year as a popular BGMI content creator. He is currently an integral member of the S8UL organization. Furthermore, being the IGL of Team X Spark, he earns a hefty monthly salary.

However, his primary source of revenue is through his YouTube channel, which has over 1.27 million subscribers. Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Mavi has earned between $1.3K and $21.2K and accrued over 10k subscribers in the last 30 days.

