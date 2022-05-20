Mavi's voice pack in BGMI released: How to get, price, and more

Hailing from the battle royale gaming genre, BGMI has several in-game voice packs that help players establish proper communication in the Classic and Arena mode matches. However, to improve their gaming experience, Krafton has introduced voice packs of famous players and content creators.

While the 1.8 update witnessed the introduction of the voice packs of Jonathan, Kaztro, and Snax, the 1.9 update saw the voice packs of Payal, Ghatak, and Dynamo getting incorporated. Following them, the new 2.0 update has brought in Mavi's voice pack.

Since millions follow Mavi, the introduction of his voice pack has created a buzz in the community.

Details about popular BGMI pro and streamer Mavi's voice pack in new 2.0 update

Krafton recently announced the addition of the basic voice pack of Mavi. It is the first to appear in the new 2.0 update.

As of now, only the basic version of Mavi's voice pack is available in the game. This follows the same format in which the voice packs of Jonathan, Kaztro, Snax, Payal, Ghatak, and Dynamo were introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Players can head to the Treasures section in the in-game shop and find Mavi's basic voice pack in the second column. His voice pack is available at a fixed price of 250 UC. However, they must remember to purchase the pack quickly as it will only be available in the game until 17 June.

The basic version contains audio messages from Mavi in English, while the upcoming special mythic version of the voice pack (set to be released in a couple of weeks) will also contain audio files in Hindi. The mythic version could be added to a Lucky Crate.

Mavi is one of the best IGLs in the BGMI esports community and is considered an idol by many upcoming and young players. Along with his decisive calls, his insane gun game has posited him among the circuit's most in-demand players.

The pro currently leads the crowd-favorite side, Team X Spark. As a popular player and content creator, Mavi is sure to influence many users to buy his voice pack.

However, since every previous mythic voice pack has charged players a lot of UC, many players will be eyeing the basic voice pack of their favorite streamer and Battlegrounds Mobile India pro player, Mavi.

