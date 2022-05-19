How to get cheap UC for BGMI C2S6 Month 11 Royale Pass

Krafton has incorporated several items in BGMI that aim to improve thebattle royale experience for players across the country. Amongst these, the craze for the monthly Royale Pass is unparalleled.

The 2.0 update in the game has resulted in the introduction of the M11 Hidden Hunters Royale Pass, which will be released today (May 19). It will be available in two variants - Elite Pass (priced at 360 UC) and Elite Pass Plus (priced at 960 UC).

However, with the the in-game store's UC bundles being available at a high price, many players search for alternative websites. This is where Codashop comes to their aid.

Purchasing cheap BGMI UC to get the Month 11 RP

Krafton has acknowledged Codashop as the official UC store for BGMI. It has been added to the game's official website and is popular among Battlegrounds Mobile India partners and content creators, which highlights its credibility.

Here are the steps following which BGMI players can buy cheap UC from Codashop.

Find your way to Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website and navigate your way to 'UC Store' to visit the Codashop website. You can also head over to Codahop's website directly, by clicking on this link. Enter the in-game UID and choose a UC bundle. Choose the payment method (via Netbanking or UPI apps) and put in the email address to receive the invoice. Tap on the 'Buy Now' button to successfully purchase UC. Check your in-game mail and obtain the purchased UC.

BGMI UC offer in Codashop in May 2022

As of May 18, Codashop has brought in a new offer where extra discounts (upto 40%) are given when UC bundles are purchased from the website. Furthermore, additional UCs are being offered along with a flat 10% cashback for a better user experience. The offer will continue till May 25, 9 AM IST.

Here's a look at the complete list of prices for UC bundles along with the additional UC offers in May:

Purchase 60 UC at ₹75 and get an extra 3 UC.

Purchase 300 UC at ₹380 and get an extra 40 UC.

Purchase 600 UC at ₹750 and get an extra 90 UC.

Purchase 1500 UC at ₹1900 and get an extra 375 UC.

Purchase 3000 UC at ₹3800 and get an extra 1000 UC.

Purchase 6000 UC at ₹7500 and get an extra 2400 UC.

With the offer only available for a week, players can head over to the website and make the most use of it by purchasing UC bundles of their choice, which they can use in the game to purchase the Month 11 RP.

Note: Players are recommended to go through the entire Terms and Conditions of the application before making any online purchase.

