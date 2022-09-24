Mortal's BGMI ID, complete stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Naman "Mortal" Mathur is one of India's most loved BGMI esports personalities. His rise to fame occurred alongside the increase in PUBG Mobile's popularity before the game's unexpected ban in September 2020. However, the ban didn't significantly affect Mortal's fan-following as his humble yet competitive attitude was appreciated by the community.

Famous for being a content creator, streamer, and BGMI/PUBG Mobile esports athlete, Naman has had quite a successful career in various aspects. Mortal's YouTube channel currently boasts more than 7.02 million subscribers and he even received nominations for the "Streamer of the Year" award at the Esports Awards twice and was runner-up for the same in 2021.

In the following section, readers can find out Mortal's BGMI ID, IGN, stats, YouTube income, and many more.

Naman Mathur's BGMI ID (Image via Krafton)

Due to Naman's immense popularity, it is obvious that his Battlegrounds Mobile India account is among the most searched ones in the game. Fans who are interested in his stats but are not aware of his UID or IGN can find them below:

Mortal's UID: 590211476

590211476 Mortal's IGN: SOULMörtãL

Interested readers can use the in-game "Add Friend" option to find the YouTuber's BGMI account.

In-game stats

Stats for the current season - Cycle 2 Season 7 (renewed) {Image via Krafton}

As per the in-game information, Naman has been playing Battlegrounds Mobile India (formerly PUBG Mobile) for over four years and has participated in 5930 matches. He has had no recent activity in Battlegrounds Mobile India due to the game's ban. Nevertheless, one can still find his stats from previous seasons as follows:

C3S7 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 7 stats (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 62

Wins: 18

Top 10: 49

Finishes: 300

F/D Ratio: 4.84

C2S6 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 6 stats (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 122

Wins: 45

Top 10: 100

Finishes: 699

F/D Ratio: 5.73

C2S5 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 5 stats (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 151

Wins: 47

Top 10: 110

Finishes: 952

F/D Ratio: 6.30

Career stats (TPP Squad)

Career stats in TPP Squad team mode (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 5106

Wins: 1701

Top 10: 3428

Finishes: 28120

F/D Ratio: 5.51

Since Naman hasn't played many matches in the solo team mode, it has not been included in the above statistics.

YouTube income

Naman Mathur's YouTube channel (Image via Google)

Naman's primary YouTube channel is named "MortaL" and has seen a drop in numbers ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban, as his channel views have declined by 42.5% (last 30 days). Additionally, there has been a decrease in his total number of subscribers by 20K in the last 30 days.

Stats provided by the website Social Blade have estimated Morta's income to be between $1.9K - $30K in the last 30 days. Although the relatively low numbers are not indicative, Naman's shift to other games could be a reason for his relatively low numbers, as he is not producing any BGMI content these days.

