MortaL’s BGMI ID, YouTube earnings, stats and more in March 2022

Naman "Mortal" is a cult figure in the BGMI gaming community. Humble to the core, Mortal is loved by all.

A content creator, YouTuber, and Esports athlete, he is an all-rounder and a game pioneer. His popularity in gaming has reached such great heights that he stood second in the "Streamer of the Year" category at Esports Awards 2021.

Mortal is also the owner of the popular Esports team "Soul," and he co-owns the S8UL organization along with Animesh "Thug" and Lokesh "Goldy."

In-game details of BGMI superstar Mortal

BGMI ID

Mortal's massive popularity has made his profile one of the most searched ones in the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India provides a set of numbers that stand as unique IDs for players. Mortal's BGMI ID is 590211476.

His fans can also search for him using his in-game name (IGN) and send him friend requests and popularity to help him climb up the popularity rankings. Mortal's IGN is SOULMörtãL.

YouTube Earnings

Mortal is one of the most prominent YouTubers in gaming and entertainment in the country. His channel, MortaL, has over 7.05 million subscribers and 1 billion views. YouTube is his primary source of income as he has earned between $3.7K and $59.3K in the last 30 days from his channel.

Seasonal Stats

Despite managing Team Soul and leading the S8UL organization, Mortal has managed to play some classic matches this season.

Although he plays for fun when he streams, his seasonal stats are better than most classic players. He has even managed to reach the Ace Masters tier, securing 5055 points.

Snippet showing Mortal's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Mortal has played 98 classic matches this season and has emerged victorious in 31 of those matches. Along with his teammates, Mortal has reached the top 10 in 65 games.

He has dealt a total of 98958.7 damage with an average damage of 1009.8. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 6.09 with 597 total finishes to his credit.

However, 17 most finishes and 2749 damage dealt in a single match remain Mortal's best performance this season.

