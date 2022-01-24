Mortal vs Scout: Who has better stats in BGMI?

The rise in BGMI's popularity has also led to the emergence of several players and streamers who have gone onto make a name for themselves in the households of the gaming community. Naman "Mortal" Mathur and Tanmay "Scout" Singh are undoubtedly pioneers of the game (the original PUBG Mobile). They are considered cult figures and act as inspiration to many upcoming athletes in the country.

With fans often getting engaged in debates on who among Mortal and Scout is the better player, here's a look at their career stats in the game.

Comparison of Mortal and Scout's BGMI stats

Mortal

Snippet showing Mortal's career stats (Image via Krafton)

As of January 2022, Mortal has played 4652 matches in his career so far. He has managed to win 1555 of those matches and has helped his squad reach the top 10 in 3093 matches. His career F/D Ratio is 5.47 reflecting the 25458 total finishes that he has accumulated by dealing a total damage of 3946167.7.

An average damage of 848.3 shows that Mortal is a seasoned pro. Moreover, the 33 most finishes in a match in which he also dealt 4199 damage is the best match he has played so far in BGMI.

Scout

Going through Scout's career stats (Image via Krafton)

Till date, Scout has played a total of 6106 classic matches and has won 1402 of those matches. With 32068 total finishes and a career F/D ratio of 5.25, he has also reached the top 10 in 3372 matches.

Scout's insane gun skills are reflected in the damage column as he has dealt a total damage of 5244367.6 and has an average damage of 858.9.

Conclusion

Comparing the career stats of the two stalwarts, it is evident that Scout has grinded a lot more in classic matches than Mortal. Since he is still an active BGMI esports player, in the last few seasons, Scout's stats have surpassed that of Mortal's. It is to be seen when Mortal makes a comeback to the esports scenario and uplifts his stats further.

Edited by Ashish Yadav