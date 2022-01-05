Mr Spike’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more

BGMI has given the Indian gaming community superstars of its own. Nitish "Mr Spike" Reddy is among the players who made it big on PUBG Mobile, which was released as BGMI after the former was banned in the country. Spike is among the very few BGMI players who did not continue his Esports journey after making it big in PMCO.

Spike created his YouTube channel in 2019, and has since then made a name for himself in the gaming community. Spike was the first player to reach the Conqueror tier in all three Solo, Duo, and Squad modes, making him immensely popular.

Nowadays, he has continued the tradition of rank pushing, and Spike can be seen on the leaderboards every season. Here's a look at the player's BGMI ID, stats, and more.

Everything about BGMI streamer and YouTube content creator Mr Spike

BGMI Stats

The ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 in BGMI has been running for seven weeks now and every player's stats are an accurate reflection of their performance this season. Spike, being a rank pusher, has already reached the Conqueror tier.

He is now posited in the Ace Dominator tier in both Squad and Duo modes and is in the Ace tier in Solo, which is staggering. Here's a look at his seasonal stats.

Snippet showing Mr Spike's stats in the ongoing C1S3 of BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Mr Spike has played 211 matches in BGMI classic mode and has won 101 of them. He has finished in the Top 10 181 times with a total finish of 1898 and has a F/D Ratio of 9.00. Spike has dealt average damage of 1155.3.

BGMI ID and IGN

Mr Spike's BGMI ID is 5162382152, while his IGN is GodLSpiké (where GodL represents GodLike Esports).

Income

Apart from being a member of GodLike Esports, Spike is a popular YouTuber. His main source of income is YouTube, where he has two channels. His primary channel, Mr Spike, has 835K subscribers, from which he earns between $524 and $8.4K per month.

From his second channel, Mr Spike gaming, with 151K subscribers, he earns between $32 and $513 per month. (Source for both: Social Blade).

