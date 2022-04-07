New Arena Mode in BGMI: Assault - release date and time, how to play, and more

It has only been nine months since BGMI was released in the country. Since then, it has seen millions of players flocking to the game daily to enjoy the different modes of the battle royale title.

As a leading action game in the gaming market, Battlegrounds Mobile India receives updates at periodic intervals that aim to improve the gaming experience of players across the country. The latest 1.9 update was released by the developers for iOS and Android users on March 18 and has since introduced several new modes, events, and more.

While the Holi Dhamaka mode has been a successful Classic mode theme, the Arena section has also seen the addition of a new mode known as Assault.

Everything to know before playing the new Royale Arena: Assault mode in BGMI

The new Assault mode has made its way to Battlegrounds Mobile India as the latest introduction to the Arena mode. This is the fourth Arena mode in the game after Arena Training, Domination, and Ruins.

The new TDM mode arrived in Battlegrounds today at 7:30 AM IST. To play the new mode, players are required to head over to the Unranked section in the Matchmaking Tab and download the new mode, which has a download size of only 27 MB.

The new TDM mode Royale Arena: Assault is available on the maps of Erangel and Livik (although only a small part of the maps will be available). Playing the mode will help players experience the thrill of the two Classic mode maps in the Team Death Match with unlimited respawns.

As it is put in the category of TDM, it follows the norm of having two teams (Red and Blue) who will fight it out between themselves to reach the required kill limit of 40 to win the match. Like Arena Training and TDM Warehouse, each match in the new Assault mode lasts for a span of 10 minutes.

Players can select from a range of weapons based on their choice and use them on the new Arena mode maps. However, since the size of the maps is confined to a small area, players with high-damage dealing weapons like SMGs and ARs with 7.62mm ammo will perform better.

The addition of two air drops will not only help BGMI players to equip themselves with Level 3 helmets and vests but also use powerful air drop weapons. Furthermore, they can use shields to make temporary covers.

