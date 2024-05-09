13 BGMI teams disqualified from Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 for violating rules 

Krafton has disqualified 13 more BGMI teams from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 for violating rules. The organizer found that these teams were using unauthorized devices and engaged in ringing activities during the first round of the tournament. So far, a total of 25 teams, including these 13 teams, have been disqualified from the event.

May 9 marks the beginning of the BGIS Round 2, where 512 teams are contesting for 240 spots in the third round. The tournament began on May 2 and will run until June 30. This two-month-long official tournament features an enormous prize fund of ₹2 crore.

Krafton disqualifies 13 more teams from BGIS 2024

Due to a violation of the India Series rules, 13 teams have been disqualified from the BGIS 2024. Here are their names:

Inflame Esports Inform Esports Black Bulls Team Xpert Fly High Team Teasers IPS Esports Nixe Esports Team Fearless Force Excuse Esports Cringe Esports Fear With Wrath Ruthless Esports

Krafton posted about these teams' disqualification on their social media pages and said:

"We regret to inform that certain teams have been disqualified from BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2024 due to violations of our competition rules. These violations include the use of unauthorized devices and engaging in ringing activities. At BGIS, integrity and fairness are at the core of everything we do. We are dedicated to maintaining a fair and competitive environment for all participants."

The first round of the contest occurred from May 2 to 5 this month. These teams took part in three matches each. They violated the competitive rules of the India Series to gain an advantage over their opponents. The overall points table of the initial round was not disclosed by Krafton.

Recently, Krafton banned eight teams from the India Series, who were using third-party software during their matches in the first round. The firm had also banned four squads during the Grind, a qualifier tournament for the BGIS 2024.

The second round kicked off on Thursday featuring many renowned clubs like Team XSpark, Carnival Gaming, Medal, 8Bit, and others. 32 out of the 512 participating teams have reached this stage through the Grind Event. Each will have six matches to display their strength and make it to the third round. This round is expected to be more competitive as compared to the previous phase. A few matches will also be live-streamed on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel.