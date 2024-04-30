4 BGMI teams banned from BGIS 2024 for violating rules 

Krafton has banned four BGMI teams from competing in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 for violating the code of conduct in the recently concluded tournament, The Grind. The rosters are Tense Esports, Megastars Gaming, Five Filter, and Instinct Ouliers. A few days ago, CannonBotz was also banned for cheating in this BGMI event.

Krafton recently hosted The Grind from April 4-28, 2024, where 256 teams were directly invited to fight for the 64 spots in the BGIS 2024. These aforementioned five teams were found to be in violation of the India Series competition rules and faced bans from participating any further.

Krafton bans 4 teams from BGIS 2024

After investigations, the publisher confirmed that Tense Esports, Megastars Gaming, Five Filter, and Instinct Ouliers were using unauthorised software in BGMI The Grind. The officials posted the following statement on Krafton Esports India's social media pages:

"It is with regret that we must announce a significant decision affecting the integrity and fairness of the said competition. Five Filter Esports, INSTINCT OUTLIERS, Megastars Gaming and TENSE ESPORTS have been officially banned from participating in BGIS 2024 due to violations of the tournament's Code of Conduct/Ruleset. An investigation confirmed that these teams engaged in activities that directly violated these rules."

After the disqualification of these teams, their earned points (ln Week 3 and 4) have now been distributed equally in the remaining teams of their respective groups. Krafton has posted the new points table after these changes. The Top 64 teams from the new standings have been progressed to the BGIS 2024.

Initially, Tense Esports was sixth in the overall points table after six matches, while Megastars Gaming was in 21st position there. Five Filter and Instinct were 67th and 241th ranks, respectively.

From the updated points table, 64 out of 251 teams have reached the BGIS 2024. Revenant Esports and Team Forever earned first and second ranks, respectively, in the tournament. Popular names like Team Soul, GodLike, and Global Esports, also had a strong run.

The Top 16 clubs from BGMI The Grind will play directly in Round 4 of the BGIS, while the 17th to 32nd ranked teams will compete in Round 3. The remaining 32 teams (33rd to 64th) will play in Round 2. The first round of the BGIS 2024 is scheduled to be played from May 2 with 1024 teams from the In-Game Qualifiers.