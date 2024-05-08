8 BGMI teams banned from Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 

Eight more teams have been banned by Krafton from the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024. These teams were found cheating in the recently concluded Round 1 of the tournament. Recently, the publisher banned four clubs from the competition after they were caught using unauthorized software in the Grind event, which ended on April 28.

The first round of the BGIS 2024 took place from May 2-5 and boasted 1024 teams. The top 480 teams have achieved a spot in the upcoming second round, where they will meet 32 teams from the Grind. However, Krafton is yet to unveil the Round 1 results.

Krafton bans eight teams from BGIS 2024

These are the eight teams that have been banned from participating in the India Series 2024:

Carbon7 Atletico Marathas Valhalla Esports Edge Mavericks TEAMBR06 TEAM NO SCOPE Peaky Blinder Detonation Gaming

Krafton mentioned that these eight have violated the BGIS competition rules and used unauthorized software to take advantage in their matches during the first round. They said:

"During a round of our investigations, we have confirmed that Carbon7, Atletico Marathas, Valhalla Esports, Edge Mavericks, TEAMBR06, TEAM NO SCOPE, Peaky Blinders and Detonation Gaming have violated BGIS competition rules through unauthorized softwar modifications and collusion with other players using cheating devices. At KRAFTON India, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of fairness and integrity. We will not tolerate any kind of incorrect practises."

Krafton further added:

"Due to the disqualification of these teams, their accumulated points will now be redistributed equally among the remaining teams in their respective groups. This decision is made to maintain the competitive balance within the group and ensure no team is unduly disadvantaged by the exclusion of a competitor."

A total of 64 groups, with 16 teams each, contested in the first round of the BGIS 2024. Krafton livestreamed the first eight groups' matches on their YouTube channel. Many top-tier teams like Medal, XSpark, and Big Brothers fought in the initial round and have also advanced to the next stage.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Round 2 is slated to take place from May 9-12 with 512 teams, including 32 from the Grind. Numerous renowned clubs like Carnival, WSB, Gujarat Tigers, and 8Bit are all set to participate in this crucial round. The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will livestream it from 3:30 pm IST in English and Hindi languages.