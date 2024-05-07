Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Round 2: Dates, format, and more

The second round of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 starts on May 9 and will run until May 12. This stage will feature 512 teams, including 480 from Round 1 and 32 from the Grind event. Like the previous stage, Krafton will livestream a few matches of this second round on its official YouTube channel at 3:30 pm IST.

Round 1 of the BGIS 2024 was conducted from May 2 to 5, where 1024 teams fought for the 480 spots in the second stage. Well-known squads like Team XSpark and Medal took part there and easily made it to this round.

BGIS 2024 Round 2 format

A total of 512 clubs will be seeded into 32 groups with 16 teams each in Round 2. The organizer will host six matches across three maps for each group. The first to seventh ranks from each group will progress to Round 3. Additionally, 16 teams from the overall points table will be selected for the next round.

The Grind event ended last month, which featured a total of 256 teams. However, five teams were later banned for cheating in this event. The first- to 16th- and 17th- to 32nd-ranked teams have qualified for the fourth and third rounds, respectively. The 33rd- to 64th-placed teams will play in the second round.

Krafton is yet to announce the results of the initial stage but has livestreamed all three matches of eight out of 64 groups.

Qualified teams for Round 2 from The Grind

These 32 teams have reached this stage from The Grind;

Dream Team Esports Fly Esports Carnival Gaming TCW Official Team Insane Reckoning Esports G2 Battleground Real Esports Youtube Skull Rivalry Esports Faith Esports FS Esports Gujarat Tigers AstroKids Grind One Esports Team INS XNOR Esports IMPRNT Esports DO OR DIE Team Tamilas Team Evoke Gamehub Esports Karunaadu Esports TMG Esports NO1 Esports WSB Gaming Autobotz Esports Celsius Esports THW Esports ClawxPirat Esports Team 8Bit Genesis Esports

Many experienced lineups like Carnival Gaming, WSB, Insane, Gujarat Tigers, and Team Tamilas have qualified for this second round from the Grind. These teams had a below-average showcasing in the Grind and will need to perform better in the BGIS 2024 Round 2. The competition is expected to be fierce in this stage compared to the first round as many pro and semi-pro squads will clash against each other there.