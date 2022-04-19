8Bit announces BGMI roster consisting of Regaltos, Rayed and others 

Today, 8Bit officially announced its roster for the BMOC, the first BGMI major tournament. The announcement of the roster came through the 8Bit Esports Instagram page. The roster comprises six players, including four newcomers and two seasoned players.

8Bit's official roster for the BGMI tournament

8Bit's roster consists of the following players:

Regaltos Rayed Madman Juicyy Tsunami Secret

Regaltos is making a comeback to the competitive scenario, while Rayed has been part of many seasoned organizations in the past. Surya, a former BGMI Pro player and captain of Marcos Gaming, has also joined the team as a coach while 8Bit Mercy will manage the team.

In the last few months, 8Bit has impressed everyone with their aggressive gameplay. They secured the seventh rank in the Thug Invitational, while also ranking fourth in the 7Sea Invitational event. The team was also invited to BMOC The Grind, but did not fare well and were out in the league stage at the 22nd spot.

The much-awaited return of Regaltos is something to look out for

Regaltos has been a pioneer member of Team Soul since 2019. He, along with his squad, secured second place in the PMCO 2019 Fall Split. Since the launch of BGMI, both he and Team Soul have not been able to perform up to expectations. After playing a dozen third-party tournaments, he took a break before BGIS 2021.

Since then, many fans have been eagerly awaiting his return. He is finally back with a new team on the competitive circuit. Both 8Bit and Soul fans will hope for a brilliant performance from him during the upcoming events.

The new season of BGMI Esports has started with the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge. BMOC Online Qualifiers will begin on April 21, with 512 qualified teams competing for 256 spots in the first round.

32 teams will be directly invited to the fourth round of BMOC. 8Bit one of the seasoned teams also got invited to the fourth phase of the event.

With their high potential and skill level, the team can surprise anyone in BMOC. It will be interesting to see how the team performs at the first official event.

