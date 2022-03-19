Regaltos’ BGMI ID, YouTube earnings, stats, and more in March 2022

Parv “Regaltos” Singh is one of the most popular BGMI players in the Indian gaming community. He rose through the ranks and made a name for himself by playing for Team Soul.

He is currently on a break from esports and is focusing on entertaining his fans on YouTube and LOCO through his interactive streams and fun-filled content.

Details of BGMI pro player and streamer Regaltos

BGMI ID and IGN

Every player in Battlegrounds Mobile India is provided with a set of numbers that act as their unique ID in-game, separating them from the rest. They can also be searched using this ID and can be showered with in-game popularity. Regaltos’ ID is 593193849.

The in-game name (IGN) acts as a moniker that makes users popular in the community. His current IGN is SouLReGaLToS.

Seasonal stats

Regaltos plays Battlegrounds Mobile India on livestreams along with randoms and his friends from S8UL. However, his stats in C2S4 are pretty impressive.

With the season endings soon, he is posited in the Ace Dominator tier with 5395 points.

Regaltos’ stats in the Cycle 2 Season 4 in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Regaltos has played 182 classic BR mode matches this season and won Chicken Dinners in 33. He has reached the top ten in 98 games.

He has even managed a total of 172496.9 damage with an average damage of 947.8. Furthermore, Parv has maintained a staggering F/D ratio of 6.14 with 1117 total finishes to his credit.

Twenty-one most finishes and 2903 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance in Cycle 2 Season 4.

YouTube earnings

Regaltos is an integral member of the popular gaming organization S8UL. However, his primary source of earnings is through his YouTube channel, SOUL Regaltos, which currently has more than 2.23 million subscribers. The channel was recently hacked, but his fans stood by him and supported him.

However, once his channel was retrieved, he began streaming again. According to Social Blade, Parv has earned between $2K and $32.6K in the last 30 days from YouTube.

Edited by Ravi Iyer