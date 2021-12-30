“After first international trophy”: BGMI pro Scout debunks retirement after BGIS rumors

Tanmay "Scout" Singh is reportedly one of the best professional BGMI esports players in the country. His insane all-round skills in the game are unparalleled within the gaming community. Scout has been in the esports scenario from the very beginning and is a seasoned professional.

His heroics in various PUBG Mobile international tournaments like PEL 2019 and PMWL East: Season 0 made him a force to reckon with in the community. Despite the game being banned and re-introduced as BGMI, Scout holds a major place as he is now a player as well as an owner of Team X Spark.

Being a famous YouTuber (with his channel having more than 4.2 million subscribers) as well, Scout often organizes sessions where he responds to Superchats and questions asked by his channel's viewers and subscribers. He recently responded to questions about his retirement plans from BGMI esports.

Scout on his retirement from BGMI

In a recent live stream, BGMI star Scout debunked rumors about his retirement plans after the end of the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021. When asked about his retirement plans after BGIS, Scout flushed out the idea as he mentioned that he will continue to play the game even after BGIS and will only consider retiring after winning an international trophy for India.

Scout, along with his teammates Mavi, Ultron, and Gill have successfully qualified for the quarter-final stages of the ongoing BGIS, topping the leaderboards of their group. As the owner and main assaulter of Team X Spark, Scout is trying to win the first major tournament of BGMI.

With BGMI players already getting a nod from the government about representing India at the 2022 Asian Games, Scout eyes on representing India and winning the trophy for his nation that has long eluded him. Previously, Scout, representing OR Esports, had come second in PMWL, which only seemed to have increased his hunger for an international trophy.

This is great news for fans of Scout, as he added that he can only be considered a legend once he has won the "first international trophy" for his nation and his followers. Hence, it has been confirmed that Scout will continue playing after BGIS.

