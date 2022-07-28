After Play Store, BGMI gets removed from iOS App Store as well

BGMI fans have not had their finest outing today due to a steady stream of unfavorable developments. Earlier, on July 28, 2022, players were shocked to discover that the battle royale title had been removed from the Google Play Store.
In an unfortunate turn of events, the popular game has now been pulled from the iOS App Store as well. This has drawn the attention of the game's community to the possibility of a ban being imposed on the battle royale title.
BGMI removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store
Players who search for Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store will be met with no results regarding the game on their end. Using the links to access the game's page on either store leads gamers to errors.
For the time being, users will still be able to download BGMI 2.1 APK from the official site. At the same time, it appears that the game is still accessible, and there are no reports of service disruption at the moment.
The entirety of the community is completely taken aback at the moment, and many individuals are wondering what the future holds. Players have their fingers crossed that this will not be the same situation as in 2020 when PUBG Mobile was banned, and the entire ecosystem suffered as a result.
Influencer's reaction
Abhijeet Andhare, a professional player, tweeted about the topic. In his tweet, he appealed to the government to recognize esports and concluded his statement by saying that banning the game is not a viable option. This could also hint at the possibility that the game has been removed from the store for similar reasons.
On the other hand, Maxtern, a popular influencer in the community, tweeted that the game was gone too soon. At the same time, several other influencers have also expressed their shock at Battlegrounds Mobile India's removal.
Ocean Sharma, through his Instagram story, asked players not to spread any rumors or believe any misinformation until there is confirmation from Krafton themselves.
In the end, players can only wait for an official statement from the developers rather than believing any ongoing rumors on social media to know what holds for the future of the battle royale title.
