AKop makes huge claim about BGMI's unban, Scout reacts to the leak

Popular BGMI pro Ankit "AKop" Shukla hosted a live session on his Instagram account last night, during which he provided leaks about BGMI's comeback.

He mentioned that he received some information about the game's return when he visited Valorant's launch event for the Harbor character. AKop talked about how the title would make a comeback in the Indian market but under a new Indian publisher.

He also stated that the new publisher would be a top Indian company that was renowned for its services. However, he did not disclose the name of the company. AKop then went on to say that the events leading to the game's unban would exceed the expectations of players.

His exact words were:

"I recently visited the Valorant event where I heard from internal sources that BGMI will make its return to the Indian market soon. However, the publisher of the game will change. It will be an Indian publisher."

Later on, in the same live session, AKop mentioned that although he was uncertain about the return date of the game, fans could expect Battlegrounds Mobile India to make a comeback sometime around June 2023.

Popular streamer Scout reacts to BGMI unban leaks surfacing on the Internet

Tanmay "Scout" Singh was recently livestreaming on YouTube when he was asked about providing an update regarding BGMI's status. In response, he stated that Krafton had not provided content creators with any information about the ban getting revoked. Because of this, he does not expect the game to make a comeback in the near future.

"I have no idea. If the game developers haven't provided the content creators with any information, then who will have information about it? I am not keeping hopes and expectations, which might lead to disappointment."

Reacting to the leaks, Scout mentioned that he was clueless about how someone from the gaming community could update fans of Battlegrounds Mobile India about the game's comeback while Krafton has remained silent on the matter. He spiced things up by joking that the leakers might have a relative who secretly owns Krafton. Scout suggested that fans wait for an official announcement before jumping to conclusions:

"I don't know how some people are getting information about the game's comeback. Probably, someone from their family secretly owns Krafton, but in reality, Krafton hasn't provided us with any information whatsoever. I would suggest that everyone wait for the official announcement."

It remains to be seen when BGMI will ultimately make its comeback in the Indian market.

