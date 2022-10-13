"Keep studying until BGMI returns"- Scout's advice to aspiring Esports players

Popular BGMI player and YouTuber, Tanmay "Scout" Singh recently livestreamed Among Us on his YouTube channel. During the 12-minute mark of his latest livestream, Scout was seen addressing his fans and motivating them to study.

He advised young players not to keep their careers at stake by waiting for BGMI's re-introduction in the Google Play Store and Apple Store. He advised them to study.

His statements were:

"I will only advise people who are still waiting and hoping that the game will return next month or the month after, not to keep their careers at stake. Keep studying until BGMI returns."

Scout is followed by millions in the gaming community and his comments have created a huge buzz.

BGMI pro player and streamer Scout urges young players to focus on their career

Scout also mentioned that he has suggested that the players of Team X Spark focus on their studies and complete their graduation.

Scout highlighted how he never wants to give false hopes to his fans by stating that the game will return soon and hence they should wait instead of studying. According to him, that will have dire consequences on their career.

He then went on to talk about it in detail as he urged gamers pursuing their high-schooling and graduation not to waste their valuable time waiting for the game. He highlighted how many young players are making the mistake of thinking that Battlegrounds Mobile India will relaunch soon and they will make a career out of it instantly.

He stressed that it is not plausible to become a world champion within a year of grinding in the game. Hence, he advised them to focus on academics and continue with their studies as it is the only way to balance things amongst family responsibilities, Esports, and career.

His exact words were:

"Let's talk in a practical way. Guys who are currently in their 12th standard or have just joined college are hoping that the game will comeback in the upcoming months and they will grind in the game after that and make a career out of it. But what happens if it takes a year to make a comeback? Is it sane to waste a year? No one can become a world champion within a year. It doesn't happen like that."

Although Scout re-joining unofficial scrims of BGMI got many fans hopeful of the game's comeback, his recent remarks have left them disheartened. It remains to be seen when MeitY and Krafton can sort out the prevailing issues and relaunch the game in the Indian market.

