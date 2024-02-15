Amar reacts to changes in GodLike Esports’ BGMI lineup 

GodLike Esports co-founder Amar Chandgude reacted to possible changes in the BGMI roster during his recent YouTube livestream. The team underwent several modifications last year but couldn’t get the expected results. The Jelly-led roster is all set to compete in the upcoming iQOO India League LAN Event, scheduled to be held from February 22 to 24 in Delhi NCR.

Amar confirmed that Apollo has replaced Mac in the club. Apart from that, there are no changes to the roster. GodLike has already registered their players for the upcoming two BGMI tournaments. He said the same lineup will play in the India League and the Skyesports Champions Series 2024.

However, he added that if his team plays poorly in these upcoming events, the club will look to make changes to the team. The crowd-favorite organization recently failed to secure a spot in the Grand Finals of the ESL Pro Series.

.

GodLike Esports eye iQOO BGMI India League trophy

The Jelly-led roster will look to make a much-anticipated comeback in the upcoming India League tournament, which will be contested at the Noida Indoor Stadium, the same venue where the ESL Pro Series is scheduled to be played.

GodLike Esports faced multiple failures last year in the three majors, including the BGIS, BGMS Season 2, and BMPS tournaments. GodLike included Jelly and Aditya in the lineup. Mac played for the organization in the ESL Pro Series but was included in the squad on a temporary basis.

GodLike Esports received a special invite to the India League tournament as the club were the crown champions of the iQOO Pro Series 2023. Their arch-rivals, Team Soul, have also been invited directly here, while the remaining 14 participating squads have been selected through its Pro Series 2024 edition.

Their star player, Jonathan, has been inconsistent since the BGMI was launched in May 2023 and will be looking to regain his form. He could play a crucial role in the India League tournament and help GodLike get back on track.

Apollo will play for Gujarat Tigers in the ESL Pro Series Finals, starting February 16. He joined the firm temporarily last month and will play his last event under the banner. He will then represent GodLike in the iQOO India League and the Skyesports Champions Series.