ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals: All 16 qualified teams revealed 

The Challenge Season of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 came to a close on February 4 with the top 16 teams progressing to the Grand Finals, scheduled to take place between February 16 and 18, 2024, in Noida, Delhi NCR. Each of the 32 participants played 36 games in this stage, and the bottom 16 clubs of the overall points table have been eliminated from the Pro Series.

The top performer of the Challenge Season was Chemin Esports, who scored 381 points with the help of 159 kills and four Chicken Dinners. Global Esports, led by Mavi, also had a phenomenal run, gaining second position with 359 points. Team Soul, led by Manya, was the third-best team with 346 points and five Chicken Dinners. Entity Gaming ranked fourth with 346 points.

Qualified teams for ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals

Here are the 16 qualifying clubs for the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Grand Finals:

Chemin Esports Global Esports Team Soul Entity Gaming Revenant Esports Team IFlicks WSB Gaming Gods Reign Blind Esports Orangutan Gaming Gujarat Tigers Carnival Gaming Team Forever OR Esports Hydra Officials Genxfm Esports

Revenant Esports enhanced their performance in the fourth and final week of the Challenge Season, with the Sensei-led squad seizing fifth position with 338 points. Team IFlicks also provided a splendid demonstration of their prowess and managed sixth position with 316 points.

Gods Reign stood in eighth place with 307 points. Blind Esports, who recently signed the former Team Insane roster, showcased their skill and secured 306 points, coming in at ninth.

Overall standings of the BGMI Challenge Season (Image via ESL)

Orangutan Gaming, led by BGMI veteran Ash, accumulated 295 points in their 36 matches. They found their signature form in their last nine matches and made it to the Finale. Gujarat Tigers, led by Shadow, also collected 295 points and clinched 11th rank. Carnival Esports, led by Omega, earned 293 points after winning their last game.

Unfortunately, GodLike Esports failed to qualify for the LAN Finals as the Jelly-led squad ranked 17th with 270 points. The club fell short by a single point and had to face a disappointing exit from the tournaments. Team 8Bit finished 21st with 252 points. Reckoning Esports, led by Punk, also stumbled and ranked 22nd with 245 points.

Team XSpark struggled in the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 and ended up in 25th spot with 210 points. Despite having an experienced lineup, Team Medal faltered completely and ranked 30th with 174 points. Skulltz and TWM stood in 31st and 32nd positions with 171 and 166 points respectively.