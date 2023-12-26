APL BGMI Winter Showdown 2023 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, top five players, and more

The first day of the APL BGMI Winter Showdown Finals saw WSB Gaming rank first, finishing with 78 points after six matches. The squad was in great form in the Semifinal and maintained their momentum going into the final, registering two Chicken Dinners in six encounters. Revenant Esports were second with 65 points, followed by E4E in third. Team Omega took the fourth position with 57 points.

Hydra Official secured fifth place with 53 points and one Chicken Dinner after the opening day. GodLike Esports got off to a slow start and were 11th with 35 points, which included 17 kills. Meanwhile, Orangutan Gaming ranked 12th with 34 points. OR Esports and Global, who were phenomenal in the Semifinals, had a poor showing as they took 18 and 15 points, respectively.

Duoraop from Hydra Official was the top player of the day with 15 kills. Wingod’s Maxx and Revenant’s Sensei claimed 14 frags each. Zeref from WSB and Fierce from Revenant achieved 13 and 12 eliminations, respectively.

Day 1 results of the BGMI Winter Showdown Finals

Match 1 - Erangel

Big Brother Esports kicked off the Finale with a 20-point Chicken Dinner in the initial round. Orangutan Gaming garnered 18 points, including eight frags. E4E secured 16 points, while Wingod and Hydra got 13 points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

Reckoning Esports ensured a 19-point victory in the second turn. Revenant accumulated 20 points with the help of eight frags. WSB and Medal added 14 points each to their respective names.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Switching over to the Sanhok battle, Revenant Esports maintained their rhythm and claimed a huge 29-point Chicken Dinner. Fan favorite BGMI club GodLike Esports earned 17 points. E4E stole 15 points, while Orangutan and Insane gained 11 points each.

Match 4 - Vikendi

WSB Gaming pulled off a 22-point victory in the fourth encounter, held in Vikendi map. Team Omega posted 18 points, while Paradox-led Medal Esports earned 15 important points.

Match 5 - Miramar

The fifth battle was also won by WSB Gaming with 24 points. Team Omega, too, did well and claimed 17 points. E4E continued to impress with their play and took 16 points. Team Insane managed to bag 15 points.

Match 6 - Erangel

Hydra Official put up a good show in the last game of the BGMI Showdown Finals Day 1 and won a 23-point Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas, Entity, and Insane garnered 20, 12, and 12 points respectively.