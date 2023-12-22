APL Winter BGMI Showdown Season 2 Semifinals Day 1: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The Semifinals of the APL Winter BGMI Showdown Season 2 commenced on December 21, with 24 top teams from India facing each other. This phase will see four days of competition to decide the 16 finalists. At the end of Day 1, OR Esports topped the charts with 65 points, including 29 eliminations. The Robin-led squad put up and performed impressively in their four games.

Global Esports showcased promising gameplay, securing the second spot with 59 points. Although they didn't get a victory on Day 1, they maintained a strong presence with 29 finishes from four matches. Following closely, Reckoning Esports claimed the third rank with 55 points, focusing on accumulating placement points and securing the highest number of placement points, 38.

Day 1 overall standings of APL Winter BGMI Showdown Season 2 Semifinals

E4E secured the fourth position with 55 points. The team didn't win any matches but consistently collected placement points and kill points. Hydra continued to make a name for themselves, claiming the fifth rank with 51 points. WSB Gaming also got off to a commendable start, collecting 49 points from four games.

Team Insane, known for their recent successes and a third-place finish in the BMPS 2023, saw a slow start to Day 1 and came 12th with 25 points. GodLike, featuring a newly formed roster under Jelly, experienced a challenging day, ending up in 13th place with 25 points. They will aim to get a better position on Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown Semifinals.

Fan favorites Team Soul displayed an underwhelming performance, accumulating 20 points and securing the 14th spot. Another popular team, Team XSpark, which recently parted ways with BGMI star Pukar, came 15th with 18 points.

Teams like Numen and Revenant settled for the 20th and 21st spots, each registering 12 points on Day 1. Blind, the BMPS 2023 winners, found themselves in 22nd place in the overall standings with only 10 points. Gujarat Tigers ended in the last position with only three points after four games.

Top five athletes from Semifinals Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

On Day 1's Overall Fraggers leaderboard of the BGMI Showdown Season 2 Semifinals, Global Esports Slug took the lead with an impressive 13 eliminations. Following closely, OR Admino secured the second spot with 11 kills. Recokning Punkk and E4E Huggter emerged as the next-best fraggers with 10 finishes each. Hydra Starboy secured the fifth position with a notable 10 eliminations to his name.