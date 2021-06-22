Battlegrounds Mobile India responds to matchmaking and BGMI resource pack download issues

The release of Early Access was an exhilarating occasion for players who went through the long wait for Battlegrounds Mobile India's release. The game is available to all users for download from the Google Play Store once they become a part of the beta program. (Click here).

The developers have been listening to the opinions of the game's community and have made a few alterations. One of them is the adjustment in the price of UC, as it was higher than the global version earlier.

But now, an issue has arisen with the matchmaking of BGMI and downloading of resource packs.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) responds to queries about certain issues

Players cannot download the resource packs in Battlegrounds Mobile India, and matchmaking doesn't work except in Erangel or Arcade mode.

While responding to these issues, the developers have stated the following in a post on the official handles:⠀

"Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA players, we've identified an issue where resources cannot be downloaded and matched except Erangel and Arcade mode. We are currently trying to determine the cause of this problem and will announce you further if the problem is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you."

Due to this, players cannot enjoy all the maps and game modes nor download the additional resources. However, these issues are currently being looked into and are likely to be resolved soon.

Until then, users can stay tuned into and follow the social media handles of the game to learn about all the official developments regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India:

