Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: Registration process, scoring system, rules, and more

Registrations for the ₹1 crore prize pool Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 have commenced. BGMI uploaded a video featuring 8bit Thug, Ocean Sharma, and The Experiment churning out all the details, which are listed below.

Additional requirements

1. All players should be at least 16 years old before the deadline for registration, which is on August 1st. Those who are 16 years old or older but under the age of 18 must obtain the consent of their guardians using the parental consent form in Appendix 2 of the rulebook.

2. The minimum and the maximum number of players per team must be precisely four during the tournament.

3. Participation in events is possible through mobile phones only.

4. Gamers are only allowed to compete for the team with which they have registered. Participating with more than one side at any given time will result in disqualifications.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series registration

Battlegrounds Mobile India registration process 1/2 (Image via BGMI official website)

Step 1: Players can fill up details like team name, team owner name, valid mobile number, email, city, etc.

If the team captain is the owner, they must tick on the box and click next.

Step 2: Now, users should fill in all the captain's details such as name, age, gender, email, character id, in-game name, valid ID proof, valid mobile number, city, and state.

Step 3: They need to fill in details (same as above) of the remaining teammates.

Battlegrounds Mobile India registration process 2/2 (Image via BGMI official YouTube channel )

Upon successful registration, gamers will receive a confirmation email. If they wish to change any information before the registration period ends, a unique link will be sent in their confirmation email.

Scoring system for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021

1st Position - 15 points

2nd Position - 12 points

3rd Position - 10 points

4th Position - 8 points

5th Position - 6 points

6th Position - 4 points

7th Position - 2 points

8th Position - 1 point

9th Position - 1 point

10th Position - 1 point

11th Position - 1 point

12th Position - 1 point

13th Position - 0 point

14th Position - 0 point

15th Position - 0 point

16th Position - 0 point

Every finish - 1 point

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 is an open for all tournament, and the last date for registration is August 1st. Those who are eligible for the event are encouraged to register now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer