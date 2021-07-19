Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 registrations now open: All you need to know

Earlier this month, Krafton announced the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. There will be a massive prize pool of INR 1 crore for the inaugural event. It is scheduled to start on August 2nd, 2021, with the Grand Finals ending on October 10th, 2021.

Now that registrations for the first phase of the first open for Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournament have begun, the wait is finally over.

Everything to know about Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021

The registrations for the highly anticipated event have already opened on July 19th, 2021, i.e., with the deadline being August 1st, 2021. Those who are interested in taking part in the event can head to the official website for the same.

Prize pool

Prize pool of the tournament (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

As stated earlier, a massive prize pool of INR 1 crore is up for grabs, which will be divided among the following teams:

1st Position – 50,00,000 INR

2nd Position – 25,00,000 INR

3rd Position – 10,00,000 INR

4th Position – 3,00,000 INR

5th Position – 2,00,00 INR

6th Position – 1,50,00 INR

7th Position – 1,00,000 INR

8th Position – 90,000 INR

9th Position – 80,000 INR

10th Position – 70,000 INR

11th Position – 60,000 INR

12th Position – 50,000 INR

13th Position – 40,000 INR

14th Position – 30,000 INR

15th Position – 20,000 INR

16th Position – 10,000 INR

Other awards

The following are the prizes for various other awards:

MVP – 1,00,000 INR

The Lone Ranger – 50,000 INR

The Rampage Freak – 50,000 INR

Most Finishes by a squad – 50,000 INR

The Redeemer – 50,000 INR

Eligibility Criteria

Players must be an Indian national

They must be in platinum V tier in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Users can only register for a single team.

Players need to be at least 16 years of age to participate in the event. In this case, it requires consent from a guardian or parent.

The use of emulators is strictly prohibited.

Scoring System for the tournament

Here is the scoring system for the event (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

1st Place – 15 points

2nd Place – 12 points

3rd Place – 10 points

4th Place – 8 points

5th Place – 6 points

6th Place – 4 points

7th Place – 2 points

8th – 12th Place – 1 point

13th – 16th Place – 0 point

Every finish is worth a single point.

Format

The format of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India series will be played across five stages:

In-game qualifiers (August 2nd – August 8th)

Registered teams will play 15 games, and the top 10 will be considered for scoring purposes. The top 1024 teams will qualify for the next stage.

The rulebook adds that the tournament can only be played on devices running on the Android operating system.

Online Qualifiers (August 17th – September 12th)

The stage is divided into three rounds:

Round 1

Teams will be divided into groups of 16 and will be playing two games. The top eight teams in each such group will make it to the next round.

Round 2

Teams will be seeded into groups and will compete in two games. The top seven teams qualify for the next stage.

Round 3

224 teams with 32 invited teams will play two matches, and the top four teams will reach the Quarter Finals.

Quarter-Finals

Teams will be divided into four groups, with each group playing six matches, and the top four teams will progress to the Semi-Finals. The other teams will move to the lower bracket, where they will again play six matches. Two teams with the highest standings and two teams with maximum finishes from each group will qualify.

Semi-Finals (September 30th – October 3rd)

16 teams from the quarter-finals and eight teams from the lower bracket will engage in a round-robin format. 16 teams with the highest cumulative points will progress to finals.

Grand Finals (October 7th – October 10th)

The top teams will fight over 20 matches, and the team with the highest point will be crowned the champions.

Steps to register

Here are the steps to register

Step 1: You must head to the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 2: Next, tap on the "Register now" button.

Enter your team details (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Step 3: You will be prompted to fill in the details such as team name, team owner name, email ID, and more.

Registration (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Step 4: Then, you will have to enter the captain’s details.

Step 5: After this, you should enter the details of the individual players.

