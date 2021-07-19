Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 registrations now open: All you need to know

Earlier this month, Krafton announced the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. There will be a massive prize pool of INR 1 crore for the inaugural event. It is scheduled to start on August 2nd, 2021, with the Grand Finals ending on October 10th, 2021.
Now that registrations for the first phase of the first open for Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournament have begun, the wait is finally over.
Everything to know about Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021
The registrations for the highly anticipated event have already opened on July 19th, 2021, i.e., with the deadline being August 1st, 2021. Those who are interested in taking part in the event can head to the official website for the same.
Prize pool
As stated earlier, a massive prize pool of INR 1 crore is up for grabs, which will be divided among the following teams:
- 1st Position – 50,00,000 INR
- 2nd Position – 25,00,000 INR
- 3rd Position – 10,00,000 INR
- 4th Position – 3,00,000 INR
- 5th Position – 2,00,00 INR
- 6th Position – 1,50,00 INR
- 7th Position – 1,00,000 INR
- 8th Position – 90,000 INR
- 9th Position – 80,000 INR
- 10th Position – 70,000 INR
- 11th Position – 60,000 INR
- 12th Position – 50,000 INR
- 13th Position – 40,000 INR
- 14th Position – 30,000 INR
- 15th Position – 20,000 INR
- 16th Position – 10,000 INR
Other awards
The following are the prizes for various other awards:
- MVP – 1,00,000 INR
- The Lone Ranger – 50,000 INR
- The Rampage Freak – 50,000 INR
- Most Finishes by a squad – 50,000 INR
- The Redeemer – 50,000 INR
Also read: Top 4 tips to improve your performance in in-game qualifiers for BGIS 2021
Eligibility Criteria
- Players must be an Indian national
- They must be in platinum V tier in Battlegrounds Mobile India.
- Users can only register for a single team.
- Players need to be at least 16 years of age to participate in the event. In this case, it requires consent from a guardian or parent.
- The use of emulators is strictly prohibited.
Click here to read the rule book.
Scoring System for the tournament
- 1st Place – 15 points
- 2nd Place – 12 points
- 3rd Place – 10 points
- 4th Place – 8 points
- 5th Place – 6 points
- 6th Place – 4 points
- 7th Place – 2 points
- 8th – 12th Place – 1 point
- 13th – 16th Place – 0 point
Every finish is worth a single point.
Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: Format, schedule, and prize pool revealed
Format
Battlegrounds Mobile India series will be played across five stages:
In-game qualifiers (August 2nd – August 8th)
Registered teams will play 15 games, and the top 10 will be considered for scoring purposes. The top 1024 teams will qualify for the next stage.
The rulebook adds that the tournament can only be played on devices running on the Android operating system.
Online Qualifiers (August 17th – September 12th)
The stage is divided into three rounds:
Round 1
Teams will be divided into groups of 16 and will be playing two games. The top eight teams in each such group will make it to the next round.
Round 2
Teams will be seeded into groups and will compete in two games. The top seven teams qualify for the next stage.
Round 3
224 teams with 32 invited teams will play two matches, and the top four teams will reach the Quarter Finals.
Also read: Future Station Esports announces their Battlegrounds Mobile India roster
Quarter-Finals
Teams will be divided into four groups, with each group playing six matches, and the top four teams will progress to the Semi-Finals. The other teams will move to the lower bracket, where they will again play six matches. Two teams with the highest standings and two teams with maximum finishes from each group will qualify.
Semi-Finals (September 30th – October 3rd)
16 teams from the quarter-finals and eight teams from the lower bracket will engage in a round-robin format. 16 teams with the highest cumulative points will progress to finals.
Grand Finals (October 7th – October 10th)
The top teams will fight over 20 matches, and the team with the highest point will be crowned the champions.
Steps to register
Here are the steps to register
Step 1: You must head to the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India.
Step 2: Next, tap on the "Register now" button.
Step 3: You will be prompted to fill in the details such as team name, team owner name, email ID, and more.
Step 4: Then, you will have to enter the captain’s details.
Step 5: After this, you should enter the details of the individual players.
Also read: 7Sea Esports announces their Battlegrounds Mobile India roster