Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Round 3: Dates, format, and more

The third round of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 commences on May 16 with 256 teams. For this four-day encounter, Krafton has seeded the teams into 16 groups with 16 teams each. The initial two rounds of this competition have already been completed and several teams have also been eliminated from the race for the title.

Out of the 256 teams, 240 have been selected from Round 2 of the BGIS 2024. The remaining 16 have qualified through the Grind event, which was hosted in April. This third round will take place from May 16 to 19.

BGIS 2024 Round 3 format

These 256 teams have been placed in 16 groups for the third round. Each of them has a total of six matches to play here. The first to third-ranked squads from each group, i.e., 48 teams, will receive direct tickets to the fourth round. Additionally, 16 other teams from the overall points table of Round 3 will be chosen for the Wildcard Entry. The remaining 192 teams will be eliminated from the India Series 2024.

Krafton has banned several teams for violating the rules during the initial two rounds of the event. The first round was conducted from May 2 to 5, followed by the second round from May 9 to 12.

The 17th to 32nd-ranked teams from the Grind overall standings will fight in this round. Many well-known clubs such as Entity, Hydra Official, and Orangutan will kick off their BGIS campaign here.

Qualified teams from The Grind

These are the clubs that have been selected from the Grind for Round 3:

Entity Gaming Orangutan Gaming Raven Esports Numen Gaming Ghuso Esports Windgod Hydra Official GenxFM Esports Voltx Gaming CS Esports Marcos Gaming Tarkin Spartans Team Psyche GlitchxReborn Hyper Legends Gods Reign

Apart from these, several big names like XSpark, Carnival, Medal, and WSB Gaming have made it to the third round through the previous stage. Team Zero, which features Scoutop, has also earned their spot here. Compared to the previous two phases, this round is expected to be more fierce as numerous experienced lineups will clash against each other.

WSB Gaming and Team XSpark had dominant performances in their respective groups of Round 2. Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, also impressed with their strong showcasing there.

Note that as of this writing, Krafton has not named all the participants for the third round.