Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge anti-cheat and hack tool called BAC revealed

Since its launch, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been the country's favorite mobile game, with over five crore downloads on the Google Play Store alone. However, the game has been plagued with hackers. Krafton is in a constant battle against hackers and has been banning cheaters regularly. The latest iteration of their anti-cheat system comes in the form of BAC.

Thousands of players will compete for the coveted crown at Krafton's forthcoming BMOC. Due to a large amount of interest expressed by players who want to participate, Krafton hopes to make the process fair to all participants.

Given all of the developers' attempts, some hackers continue to find ways to bypass the game's defenses without being detected. The most recent example was Saggy (a tier-1 esports player). His cheating revelations shocked the Indian esports community.

Diving into the BGMI Anti Cheating tool (BAC)

Krafton has requested all esports players to download the BGMI Anti-Cheating Tool (BAC), a preemptive anti-cheat hack. BAC will operate in the background during the BMOC, recording the entire game. The anti-cheat will begin and end with the respective e-athlete uploading a selfie.

To play, players will need to log in using their registered e-mail and provide all consent requested by the game. In the absence of the tool, a player cannot participate in the tournament.

BAC Tool - Setup Guide

Open the app and select your date of birth.

Agree to the Mandatory Access Authority and Privacy Policy.

Agree with all.

Give permissions for the photos and media.

Log into the BAC Tool account using the username and password provided in the email. After login, Agree to the recording permissions.

Upload a Photograph by taking a “selfie." Once Selfie is uploaded, you will get the “Upload Completed” message.

After the selfie uploaded is completed, you need to permit voice recording.

The online qualifiers of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge will start on 21 April with 512 qualified through in-game qualifiers. Thirty-two seasoned teams are directly invited to the fourth round of BMOC online qualifiers.

After four rounds, the top 24 teams will move to BMPS, hosted from 19 May to 12 June. It offers a two-crore prize pool.

Krafton developed this new anti-cheat system to prevent cheating and create an equal opportunity environment. This is a welcome move as it ensures the legitimacy of BGMI esports in India.

Like BGMI, PUBG Mobile uses GAC, an anti-hack tool, for its official esports tournaments. Tencent recently announced that the GAC tool would also be used in the upcoming PMCO event.

Edited by Srijan Sen