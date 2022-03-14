Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC): How to register, minimum requirements, and more

The registrations for the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) have started. The tournament will start on the 4 April and will go on till 15 May.

BMOC will act as a stepping stone for Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1, which is being deemed as the biggest esports event ever in the country. BMPS is scheduled for 19 May -12 June and will boast a prize pool of INR 2 crore.

Detailed information for Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC)

Eligibility criteria for BMOC

1. Players must be residents of India and must have reached 16 years of age at the time of registration.

2. All players on a team’s roster must hold a ranking for Battlegrounds Mobile India at level 25 and above Platinum V Tier, at the time of registration for any official competition.

4. A player/coach is only allowed to compete for the one team that they have an agreement with. Players/coaches will not be allowed to compete for more than one team simultaneously.

5. Each team is allowed a roster of a maximum of six players, i.e., four players in their starting lineup with an additional two players to act as a substitute.

6. Players should only use their mobile devices to play in the tournament. The use of peripheral devices like controllers, bluetooth keyboards, and mice is strictly prohibited.

How to register for BMOC

The registration of Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge has begun today (Image via Krafton)

1. Click on this link https://esports.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/login.

2. Sign-in/register using your official mail-id.

3. Put in all your details like name, date of birth, mobile number, gender, ID proof (Aadhar, etc), and profile picture.

4. Fill in your in-game details like BGMI ID, in-game name, and more.

5. Click on 'Submit.'

The registration is totally free of cost and will end on 27 March. Players are advised not to wait till the last date of registration and complete the process as soon as possible.

A total of 512 top teams will be selected from the online qualifier which will be played from the 4th-10th April. BMOC is scheduled from 21st April-15th May and the top 24 teams will move to Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1, scheduled for 19th May-12th June.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan