BGMI: BMOC 2022 registration process and other details revealed

Mobile gamers across the country can rejoice as the 2022 BGMI Esports season has already begun with the announcement of its first major tournament, Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC).

Registrations for the tournament are already underway and will continue till 27 March, 2022. Players from India who have a BGMI account at level 25 or above and a ranking of platinum 5 or higher can register their teams on BGMI's Esports Official website.

Format of BMOC and BMPS Season 1

BGMI in-game qualifiers format (Image via BGMI official website)

The first stage of the event, i.e. in-game qualifiers, will be played from April 4 to April 10, where registered teams will battle it out for the first round spots. Each registered team will have to compete in 15 matches with their registered players, out of which the top 10 will be taken for evaluation. Interestingly, a total of 512 teams will qualify for the next stage of the game.

BMOC Round 1 to Round 4 formats (Image via BGMI official website)

In Round 1, these 512 teams will first be divided into 32 groups. They will compete in five matches, with the top eight teams from each group qualifying for Round 2. Similarly, 256 teams will compete in Round 2 for 64 spots. Round 3 will see these 64 teams play six matches each, at the end of which only 32 teams will make it to the fourth round.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series format (Image via BGMI official website)

The fourth round consists of 64 teams where 32 qualified teams from Round 3 along with 32 directly invited teams will compete for six matches, at the end of which the top 24 will move to Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series(BMPS) Season 1. This round will be crucial for the qualified teams as they will have to play against the top 32 seasoned teams.

The fourth round will mark the end of BMOC and the beginning of BMPS. The four rounds of BMOC are scheduled to take place from April 21 to May 15, while BMPS is scheduled for May 19 to June 12.

The top 24 teams will compete in 24 matches as part of a round-robin format of BMPS League stages, following which the top 16 will advance to the finals of Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series Season 1. BMPS features a massive prize pool of 2 crore INR, the highest for any esports tournament in the Indian subcontintent.

