Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC): Qualified teams and format revealed 

With the second round of the BMOC Online Qualifiers coming to a close, the top 64 teams have made it to round 3. Each of these teams will be divided into four groups of 16 teams. Only 32 sides will move to round 4, the final stage of the BMOC.

Krafton on Tuesday revealed the round 2 overall standings in which the top 4 from each group reached round 4. Coupled with that, the company disqualified two teams due to using third-party software.

These BMOC Round 4 Teams could provide a great showing

Teams qualified for Round 4 of BMOC are listed below:

INITIATIVE ACADEMY ASLAAA ESPORTS Team oneknockpush TeamTenacity Esports Wakouts HEROES OFFICIAL TEAM iNR OFFICIAL knock finish AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS WSF Esports BHULE BHATKE Blue Whale Team Kinetic IMPRNT ESPORTS Gods OMKV Level 2 Esports TX UP50 ESPORTS Team Mavericks GREEK GODS ESP Team SNN Reborn Nova Team IRON SIGHT GOG ESPORTS Version 1 ERROR ESPORTS Myst official LETHAL WARRIORS INTREPID ESPORTS Indian Patriots Team Solitude ACBC ESPORTS OPTxRISING FALCON WarMania Esports The Last Legends Team currency CELESTIALSxSCAR TEAM KERALA BALISTIX Esports EndLesss ONE NATION ESPORTS Team Bravery Alchemist RIS OFFICIAL Faith Team INVINCIBLE CRATIC ESPORTS G2 Battleground 1 TEAM DESTINEE KO RETRIBUTION Tensai Team GL Zodiac Esports TEAM P6 The Unstoppables Brawlers Redemption Crew Elite Squad Team Glacier Vicious Annihilators BurnX Official DeathMate Esports MYSTERIOUS X RETRIBUTION RTR TF5 ESPORTS

A total of six matches will be played and each group will play on the specified dates. Round 3 will run over four days between May 5 and May 8. As the round features only six matches for each group, it will be very hard to compete among 16 teams (each group) for the top 4 spots.

Brawlers, the former Global Esports roster, has qualified to round 3 as they secured third place in the second round. Another popular team, Walkouts Esports, led by MrSpray, had a good showing in round 2 as they grabbed two chicken dinners in five matches.

BurnxOfficial, who had a bad run at BGIS 2021, qualified for round 3. Heroes official also made it to round 3.

Format of BMOC Online Qualifiers (Image via BGMI)

The top 32 teams from round 3 will compete against 32 directly invited sides in the fourth round. They'll be competing for 24 slots in the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS), a 2 crore INR tournament. The BMPS will have two stages: league stage and finals. The champion will take home a massive prize of INR 24 lakhs.

Round 3 will be livestreamed on the BGMI YouTube channel from 5.00 PM IST onwards.

