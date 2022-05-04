×
Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC): Qualified teams and format revealed 

BMOC Round 3 will kick off on May 5 (Image via BGMI)
Modified May 04, 2022 03:31 AM IST
News

With the second round of the BMOC Online Qualifiers coming to a close, the top 64 teams have made it to round 3. Each of these teams will be divided into four groups of 16 teams. Only 32 sides will move to round 4, the final stage of the BMOC.

Krafton on Tuesday revealed the round 2 overall standings in which the top 4 from each group reached round 4. Coupled with that, the company disqualified two teams due to using third-party software.

These BMOC Round 4 Teams could provide a great showing

Teams qualified for Round 4 of BMOC are listed below:

  1. INITIATIVE ACADEMY
  2. ASLAAA ESPORTS
  3. Team oneknockpush
  4. TeamTenacity Esports
  5. Wakouts
  6. HEROES OFFICIAL
  7. TEAM iNR OFFICIAL
  8. knock finish
  9. AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS
  10. WSF Esports
  11. BHULE BHATKE
  12. Blue Whale
  13. Team Kinetic
  14. IMPRNT ESPORTS
  15. Gods OMKV
  16. Level 2 Esports TX
  17. UP50 ESPORTS
  18. Team Mavericks
  19. GREEK GODS ESP
  20. Team SNN
  21. Reborn Nova
  22. Team IRON SIGHT
  23. GOG ESPORTS
  24. Version 1
  25. ERROR ESPORTS
  26. Myst official
  27. LETHAL WARRIORS
  28. INTREPID ESPORTS
  29. Indian Patriots
  30. Team Solitude
  31. ACBC ESPORTS
  32. OPTxRISING FALCON
  33. WarMania Esports
  34. The Last Legends
  35. Team currency
  36. CELESTIALSxSCAR
  37. TEAM KERALA
  38. BALISTIX Esports
  39. EndLesss
  40. ONE NATION ESPORTS
  41. Team Bravery
  42. Alchemist
  43. RIS OFFICIAL
  44. Faith
  45. Team INVINCIBLE
  46. CRATIC ESPORTS
  47. G2 Battleground 1
  48. TEAM DESTINEE
  49. KO RETRIBUTION
  50. Tensai
  51. Team GL
  52. Zodiac Esports
  53. TEAM P6
  54. The Unstoppables
  55. Brawlers
  56. Redemption Crew
  57. Elite Squad
  58. Team Glacier
  59. Vicious Annihilators
  60. BurnX Official
  61. DeathMate Esports
  62. MYSTERIOUS X
  63. RETRIBUTION RTR
  64. TF5 ESPORTS

A total of six matches will be played and each group will play on the specified dates. Round 3 will run over four days between May 5 and May 8. As the round features only six matches for each group, it will be very hard to compete among 16 teams (each group) for the top 4 spots.

Brawlers, the former Global Esports roster, has qualified to round 3 as they secured third place in the second round. Another popular team, Walkouts Esports, led by MrSpray, had a good showing in round 2 as they grabbed two chicken dinners in five matches.

BurnxOfficial, who had a bad run at BGIS 2021, qualified for round 3. Heroes official also made it to round 3.

Format of BMOC Online Qualifiers (Image via BGMI)
The top 32 teams from round 3 will compete against 32 directly invited sides in the fourth round. They'll be competing for 24 slots in the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS), a 2 crore INR tournament. The BMPS will have two stages: league stage and finals. The champion will take home a massive prize of INR 24 lakhs.

Round 3 will be livestreamed on the BGMI YouTube channel from 5.00 PM IST onwards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

