Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) 2023 league stage format explained 

The BMPS 2023, an official BGMI event, commences on November 22 with a total of 96 Indian teams. The first season of this prestigious competition was hosted in mid-2022, where 24 teams participated for an enormous prize pool of ₹2 crore. Krafton has reduced the prize amount to ₹1 crore for the second edition and will host it in two phases: the league stage and the grand finals.

The BGMI team that lifts the coveted trophy of the BMPS 2023 will take home a grand prize of ₹40 lakh.

As this is the last official contest of the year, each club will try their hardest to win the Pro Series and conclude the year on a positive note.

The company has not made any changes in the scoring system, meaning that the 15-point system will be applied in the upcoming season as well.

All you need to know about the BMPS 2023 league stage

Krafton has divided 96 teams equally into 12 groups for the three-week-long league stage. The first through sixth groups are named Group Blue, while the remainder are named Group Red. Both will play separately in a round-robin format.

Kicking off from November 22 onwards, the league stage of the Pro Series will run until December 9, during which each participant will take part in 15 matches. Each week, teams will also be rewarded bonus points based on their rank on the weekly scoreboard. Groups will also be reshuffled every week.

Teams will need to be consistent throughout the initial phase to reach the second and ultimate round. At the end of three weeks, the best 16 performers from the overall leaderboard (Week 1 + 2 + 3) will progress to the grand finals.

Map schedule for league stage

Five games will be organized each day of the BMPS league stage. The first and fifth matches are scheduled on the Erangel map, while the other three are planned in Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. Krafton will broadcast entire matches on its BGMI India Esports' YouTube channel.

Here is the daily map rotation for the Pro Series:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Vikendi

Match 5 - Erangel

The BMPS 2022 was conquered by fan favorite BGMI club, Team SouL. The Omega-led lineup will now be hoping to defend the title in the upcoming season. On the other side, several teams will be looking to capture the first Pro Series title.