Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023: Trailer, number of teams, prize pool, and more

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023 is all set to kick off on November 22. Krafton has revealed that the grand event will host 96 BGMI teams, which will compete with each other for a hefty prize pool of ₹1 crore. However, the official list revealing the list of participating teams, format, schedule, and other details about the upcoming Pro Series has not been shared by the developer yet.

On November 20, Krafton India Esports posted the BMPS trailer, revealing the total prize pool, number of participants, and starting date. The company stated:

"Gear up for an electrifying experience. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2023 is back with 96 Top Teams and a massive 1 Crore Prize Pool.The Battle of the Pros is set to unfold, promising intense clashes and thrilling victories. Dive into the action - it's not just a competition; it's a game for glory that'll keep you on the edge of your seat."

Top 96 BGMI teams to be Invited in BMPS 2023

The second edition of the Pro Series will consist of the 96 invited teams from across the country. Krafton recently organized the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023, an open-to-all event, garnering registrations from several thousands of teams.

The best performers from the India Series have been invited to the upcoming BMPS. Many popular squads have recruited some new athletes ahead of the grand tournament, which will be the third and last official BGMI tournament of 2023. The contest will be broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel.

The prize money for the Pro Series has been halved from its previous and inaugural edition. Omega-led Team Soul lifted the blazing trophy of the BMPS 2022 and took home the winning prize of ₹75 lakh. Goblin, a star player of their club, was awarded the MVP title for his mesmerizing individual performances in the Finals.

Prior to the BMPS 2023, GodLike Esports welcomed Jelly as the new IGL (in-game leader) to their lineup. Their new squad recently competed in the Red Bull M.E.O., where they finished seventh. Hyderabad Hydras, Autobotz, Team XSpark, and many other organizations have made alterations to their BGMI roster.

Teams like Soul, GodLike, and Orangutan had underwhelming results in the BGIS 2023. These teams will now be looking to achieve their goal of winning the first official trophy of the year in this tourament.