BGCS 2025 League Week 1: Overall standings and highlights

Week 1 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League came to an end on August 24. Each of the 24 participating teams played 12 matches across six days. Versatile Esports, led by Shadow, topped the overall standings. The experienced squad accumulated 165 points, with three Chicken Dinners and 119 elimination points.Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, seized second place with 134 points and one Chicken Dinner. The lineup delivered impressive performances and claimed 100 elimination points. Sinewy Esports amazed everyone with their results in Week 1, finishing third with 120 points and three Chicken Dinners.Week 2 of the BGCS 2025 League will be played from August 25 to 31. The top 16 teams from the overall standings will proceed to Week 3, while the bottom eight teams will face elimination from the Challenger Series 2025.Week 1 overview of BGCS 2025 League Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVersatile Esports - 165 pointsCincinnati Kids - 134 pointsSinewy Esports - 120 pointsTeam Resilience - 118 pointsGods For Reason - 112 pointsMysterious4xCaleb7 - 104 pointsVasista Esports - 101 pointsAutobotz Esports - 95 pointsGods Omen - 87 pointsTeam Insane - 85 pointsTeam H4K - 84 pointsTeam Tamilas - 82 pointsNebula Esports - 81 pointsJaguar - 80 pointsBot Army - 79 points2OP Esports - 68 pointsBlitz Esports - 63 pointsRivalry - 58 pointsGodsaints Girls - 58 pointsHotshots - 42 pointsDO OR DIE - 26 pointsMyth Hawks - 24 pointsAlibaba Raiders - 23 pointsHelix Esports - 21 pointsTeam Resilience, led by Gamlaboy, grabbed fourth place with 118 points and two Chicken Dinners. Gods For Reason and Mysterious4 also performed well in their last few matches, ending up in fifth and sixth spots with 112 and 104 points, respectively.Vasista Esports came seventh with 101 points after Week 1 of the BGCS 2025 League. Autobotz was eighth with 95 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Insane and Tamilas were 10th and 12th with 85 and 82 points, respectively. Nebula Esports fell to 13th with 81 points.Top five players after Week 1 of Challengers Series League (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)Godsaints Girls came 19th with 54 points, including 25 eliminations. DO OR DIE, Myth, and Alibaba scored 26, 24, and 23 points, respectively. Helix was at the bottom with 21 points. These teams will aim to perform well in Week 2 of the BGCS League.