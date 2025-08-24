BGCS 2025 League Week 1: Overall standings and highlights

By Gametube
Published Aug 24, 2025 11:00 GMT
Week of BGCS 2025 League ends on August 24 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Week 1 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League came to an end on August 24. Each of the 24 participating teams played 12 matches across six days. Versatile Esports, led by Shadow, topped the overall standings. The experienced squad accumulated 165 points, with three Chicken Dinners and 119 elimination points.

Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, seized second place with 134 points and one Chicken Dinner. The lineup delivered impressive performances and claimed 100 elimination points. Sinewy Esports amazed everyone with their results in Week 1, finishing third with 120 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Week 2 of the BGCS 2025 League will be played from August 25 to 31. The top 16 teams from the overall standings will proceed to Week 3, while the bottom eight teams will face elimination from the Challenger Series 2025.

Week 1 overview of BGCS 2025 League Stage

  1. Versatile Esports - 165 points
  2. Cincinnati Kids - 134 points
  3. Sinewy Esports - 120 points
  4. Team Resilience - 118 points
  5. Gods For Reason - 112 points
  6. Mysterious4xCaleb7 - 104 points
  7. Vasista Esports - 101 points
  8. Autobotz Esports - 95 points
  9. Gods Omen - 87 points
  10. Team Insane - 85 points
  11. Team H4K - 84 points
  12. Team Tamilas - 82 points
  13. Nebula Esports - 81 points
  14. Jaguar - 80 points
  15. Bot Army - 79 points
  16. 2OP Esports - 68 points
  17. Blitz Esports - 63 points
  18. Rivalry - 58 points
  19. Godsaints Girls - 58 points
  20. Hotshots - 42 points
  21. DO OR DIE - 26 points
  22. Myth Hawks - 24 points
  23. Alibaba Raiders - 23 points
  24. Helix Esports - 21 points
Team Resilience, led by Gamlaboy, grabbed fourth place with 118 points and two Chicken Dinners. Gods For Reason and Mysterious4 also performed well in their last few matches, ending up in fifth and sixth spots with 112 and 104 points, respectively.

Vasista Esports came seventh with 101 points after Week 1 of the BGCS 2025 League. Autobotz was eighth with 95 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Insane and Tamilas were 10th and 12th with 85 and 82 points, respectively. Nebula Esports fell to 13th with 81 points.

Top five players after Week 1 of Challengers Series League (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Godsaints Girls came 19th with 54 points, including 25 eliminations. DO OR DIE, Myth, and Alibaba scored 26, 24, and 23 points, respectively. Helix was at the bottom with 21 points. These teams will aim to perform well in Week 2 of the BGCS League.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
