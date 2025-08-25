BGCS 2025 League Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Published Aug 25, 2025 10:31 GMT
Versatile ranks first after Day 1 of BGCS 2025 League Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 1 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 Week 2 was held on August 25. Versatile Esports claimed the first rank in the overall standings with 168 points and three Chicken Dinners after its 13 matches. NinjaJod from the team leads the elimination leaderboard with 38 kills. Mysterious4xCaleb7 bounced back and jumped to the second place with 138 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Vasista Esports finished third with 136 points and one Chicken Dinner. Its star player Scaryjod was second on the elimination leaderboard with 37 kills. Sinewy and Cincinnati Kids earned the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. Resilience fell to the seventh rank with 127 points, while Team Insane Jumped to eighth with 108 points.

Team Tamilas ranked 14th with 89 points after Day 1 of the BGCS Week 2. Bot Army and Jaguar ensured 15th and 16th spots with 85 and 80 points, respectively. Godsaints Girls slipped to 20th with 54 points, while Alibaba Raiders ranked 24th with 23 points.

Week 2 Day 1 highlights of BGCS 2025 League Stage

Here's a look at the overall standings post BGCS 2025 League Week 2 Day 1:

  1. Team Versatile - 168 points
  2. Caleb 7xMysterious - 138 points
  3. Vasista Esports - 136 points
  4. Sinewy Esports - 134 points
  5. Cincinnati Kids - 134 points
  6. Gods For Reason - 133 points
  7. Team Resilience - 127 points
  8. TEAM iNSANE - 108 points
  9. Nebula Esports - 105 points
  10. Autobotz Esports - 104 points
  11. Gods Omen - 102 points
  12. 2OP Official - 99 points
  13. Team H4K - 95 points
  14. Team Tamilas - 89 points
  15. Bot Army - 85 points
  16. Jaguar Esports - 80 points
  17. Blitz Esports - 72 points
  18. Rivalry NRI - 68 points
  19. Do Or Die - 62 points
  20. Godsaints Girls - 54 points
  21. EMP HOTSHOTS - 44 points
  22. Helix Esports - 28 points
  23. Myth Hawks - 27 points
  24. Alibaba Raiders - 23 points
Match 19 - Erangel

Vasista secured its first Chicken Dinner of the BGCS with 21 points. Gods For Reason and Gods Omen accumulated 16 and 13 points, respectively. Team Insane and DO OR DIE took 11 and 10 points, respectively. Nebula and 2OP clinched nine points each.

Match 20 - Miramar

Mysterious4 conquered a huge 28-point Chicken Dinner, and Vasista added 14 points to its name. 2OP garnered 11 points, including six kills. H4K scored nine important points, while Team Tamilas and DO OR DIE claimed seven points each.

Match 21 - Sanhok

DO OR DIE won the last game of Day 1 of the BGCS Week 2 with 19 points. 2OP had another good game as it earned 11 points. Nebula, Sinewy, Rivalry, and Insane accumulated 10 points each. Cincinnati Kids and Jaguar failed to score any points in this match.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
