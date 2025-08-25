BGCS 2025 League Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings and summary 

Day 1 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 Week 2 was held on August 25. Versatile Esports claimed the first rank in the overall standings with 168 points and three Chicken Dinners after its 13 matches. NinjaJod from the team leads the elimination leaderboard with 38 kills. Mysterious4xCaleb7 bounced back and jumped to the second place with 138 points and three Chicken Dinners.Vasista Esports finished third with 136 points and one Chicken Dinner. Its star player Scaryjod was second on the elimination leaderboard with 37 kills. Sinewy and Cincinnati Kids earned the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. Resilience fell to the seventh rank with 127 points, while Team Insane Jumped to eighth with 108 points.Team Tamilas ranked 14th with 89 points after Day 1 of the BGCS Week 2. Bot Army and Jaguar ensured 15th and 16th spots with 85 and 80 points, respectively. Godsaints Girls slipped to 20th with 54 points, while Alibaba Raiders ranked 24th with 23 points.Week 2 Day 1 highlights of BGCS 2025 League Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's a look at the overall standings post BGCS 2025 League Week 2 Day 1:Team Versatile - 168 pointsCaleb 7xMysterious - 138 pointsVasista Esports - 136 pointsSinewy Esports - 134 pointsCincinnati Kids - 134 pointsGods For Reason - 133 pointsTeam Resilience - 127 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 108 pointsNebula Esports - 105 pointsAutobotz Esports - 104 pointsGods Omen - 102 points2OP Official - 99 pointsTeam H4K - 95 pointsTeam Tamilas - 89 pointsBot Army - 85 pointsJaguar Esports - 80 pointsBlitz Esports - 72 pointsRivalry NRI - 68 pointsDo Or Die - 62 pointsGodsaints Girls - 54 pointsEMP HOTSHOTS - 44 pointsHelix Esports - 28 pointsMyth Hawks - 27 pointsAlibaba Raiders - 23 pointsMatch 19 - ErangelVasista secured its first Chicken Dinner of the BGCS with 21 points. Gods For Reason and Gods Omen accumulated 16 and 13 points, respectively. Team Insane and DO OR DIE took 11 and 10 points, respectively. Nebula and 2OP clinched nine points each. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 20 - MiramarMysterious4 conquered a huge 28-point Chicken Dinner, and Vasista added 14 points to its name. 2OP garnered 11 points, including six kills. H4K scored nine important points, while Team Tamilas and DO OR DIE claimed seven points each.Match 21 - SanhokDO OR DIE won the last game of Day 1 of the BGCS Week 2 with 19 points. 2OP had another good game as it earned 11 points. Nebula, Sinewy, Rivalry, and Insane accumulated 10 points each. Cincinnati Kids and Jaguar failed to score any points in this match.