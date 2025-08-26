BGCS 2025 League Week 2 Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 26, 2025 10:24 GMT
Day 2 of BGCS 2025 Week 2 was played on August 26 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 2 of BGCS 2025 Week 2 was played on August 26 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Shadow-led Versatile Esports grabbed first place with 196 points after Day 2 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League Week 2. The experienced squad has won four chicken Dinners in their 15 matches. Sinewy Esports ensured second rank with 161 points and four Chicken Dinners. Cincinnati Kids Gods For Reason came fourth with 146 points.

Autobotz performed brilliantly on Day 2 of the BGCS Week 2 and jumped to fifth place with 145 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team Resilience and Mysterious4 were sixth and seventh with 145 and 142 points, respectively. Vasista Esports and Team Insane ranked eighth and ninth with 140 and 137 points, respectively.

Godsaints Girls was 20th with 54 points after their 15 matches of the BGCS. Hotshot and Myth have scored 46 and 33 points, respectively. Helix was 23rd with 30 points, while Alibaba was in the bottom with 23 points. These teams will look to improve their results in their remaining games of Week 2.

Day 2 summary of BGCS 2024 League Stage Week 2

  1. Versatile Esports - 196 points
  2. Sinewy Esports - 161 points
  3. Cincinnati Kids - 150 points
  4. Gods For Reason - 146 points
  5. Autobotz - 145 points
  6. Team Resilience - 145 points
  7. Mysterious4 - 142 points
  8. Vasista Esports - 140 points
  9. Team Insane - 137 points
  10. Nebula Esports - 131 points
  11. Team H4K - 115 points
  12. 2OP Official - 112 points
  13. Gods Omen - 111 points
  14. Team Tamilas - 101 points
  15. Bot Army - 88 points
  16. Jaguar - 85 points
  17. Blitz - 85 points
  18. Rivalry - 75 points
  19. DO OR DIE - 69 points
  20. Godsaints Girls - 54 points
  21. Hotshots - 46 points
  22. Myth Hawks - 33 points
  23. Helix - 30 points
  24. Alibaba Riders - 23 points.

Match 22 - Erangel

Revenant XSpark continued their dominance and claimed a huge 28-point victory in the opening game of the day. It was their third Chicken Dinner of the BGCS 2025. Their star player Sarang took six kills. Autobotz and Team Insane garnered 16 and 14 points, respectively. Blitz secured 10 important points.

Match 23 - Miramar

Autobotz played aggressively and registered a 25-point Chicken Dinner. Their BGMI pro Lobster alone grabbed nine eliminations. Cincinnati Kids earned 15 points. Nebula and Insane accumulated 14 points each. 2OP added nine points to their tally.

Match 24 - Sanhok

Sinewy Esports emerged victorious with 19 points in the last battle of the day. Gods For Reason earned 13 points. Team Tamilas, H4K, and Nebula scored 12 points each. Vasista Esports added only four points to their name.

Edited by Angad Sharma
