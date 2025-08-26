BGCS 2025 League Week 2 Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

Shadow-led Versatile Esports grabbed first place with 196 points after Day 2 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League Week 2. The experienced squad has won four chicken Dinners in their 15 matches. Sinewy Esports ensured second rank with 161 points and four Chicken Dinners. Cincinnati Kids Gods For Reason came fourth with 146 points.Autobotz performed brilliantly on Day 2 of the BGCS Week 2 and jumped to fifth place with 145 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team Resilience and Mysterious4 were sixth and seventh with 145 and 142 points, respectively. Vasista Esports and Team Insane ranked eighth and ninth with 140 and 137 points, respectively.Godsaints Girls was 20th with 54 points after their 15 matches of the BGCS. Hotshot and Myth have scored 46 and 33 points, respectively. Helix was 23rd with 30 points, while Alibaba was in the bottom with 23 points. These teams will look to improve their results in their remaining games of Week 2.Day 2 summary of BGCS 2024 League Stage Week 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVersatile Esports - 196 pointsSinewy Esports - 161 pointsCincinnati Kids - 150 pointsGods For Reason - 146 pointsAutobotz - 145 pointsTeam Resilience - 145 pointsMysterious4 - 142 pointsVasista Esports - 140 pointsTeam Insane - 137 pointsNebula Esports - 131 pointsTeam H4K - 115 points2OP Official - 112 pointsGods Omen - 111 pointsTeam Tamilas - 101 pointsBot Army - 88 pointsJaguar - 85 pointsBlitz - 85 pointsRivalry - 75 pointsDO OR DIE - 69 pointsGodsaints Girls - 54 pointsHotshots - 46 pointsMyth Hawks - 33 pointsHelix - 30 pointsAlibaba Riders - 23 points.Match 22 - ErangelRevenant XSpark continued their dominance and claimed a huge 28-point victory in the opening game of the day. It was their third Chicken Dinner of the BGCS 2025. Their star player Sarang took six kills. Autobotz and Team Insane garnered 16 and 14 points, respectively. Blitz secured 10 important points.Match 23 - MiramarAutobotz played aggressively and registered a 25-point Chicken Dinner. Their BGMI pro Lobster alone grabbed nine eliminations. Cincinnati Kids earned 15 points. Nebula and Insane accumulated 14 points each. 2OP added nine points to their tally. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 24 - SanhokSinewy Esports emerged victorious with 19 points in the last battle of the day. Gods For Reason earned 13 points. Team Tamilas, H4K, and Nebula scored 12 points each. Vasista Esports added only four points to their name.