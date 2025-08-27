BGCS 2025 League Week 2 Day 3: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Published Aug 27, 2025 11:54 GMT
Versatile ranks first after Day 3 of BGCS 2025 League Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Versatile ranks first after Day 3 of BGCS 2025 League Week 2 (Image via YouTube/@NODWINgaming)

Versatile Esports remained in first spot after Day 3 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League Week 2. The Shadow-led squad has scored 211 points in their 17 matches. Mysterious4xCaleb7 ranked second with 179 points. Sinewy Esports ensured third position with 163 points. These top three teams have won four Chicken Dinners each.

Cincinnati Kids stood fourth on the table with 163 points and one Chicken Dinner. Autobotz was fifth with 161 points and three Chicken Dinners. Gods For Reason and Vasista accumulated 151 points, each. Team Resilience and Insane were eighth and ninth with 148 and 146 points, respectively.

Team Tamilas finished 12th with 131 points, including 100 finish points. 2OP Official was 14th with 123 points after average performances. Godsaints Girls came 20th with 71 points. Myth and Helix were 23rd and 24th with 37 and 34 points, respectively.

Day 3 highlights of BGCS 2025 League Week 2

  1. Vasista Esports - 211 points
  2. Mysterious4xCaleb7 - 179 points
  3. Sinewy Esports - 163 points
  4. Cincinnati Kids - 163 points
  5. Autobotz - 161 points
  6. Gods For Reason - 151 points
  7. Vasista Esports - 151 points
  8. Team Resilience - 148 points
  9. Team Insane - 146 points
  10. Nebula Esports - 139 points
  11. Gods Omen - 134 points
  12. Team Tamilas - 131 points
  13. Team H4K - 128 points
  14. 2OP Official - 123 points
  15. Jaguar - 109 points
  16. Bot Army - 96 points
  17. Blitz - 90 points
  18. Rivalry - 84 points
  19. DO OR DIE - 71 points
  20. Godsaints Girls - 71 points
  21. Hotshots - 53 points
  22. Alibaba Raiders - 45 points
  23. Myth Hawks - 37 points
  24. Helix Esports - 34 points
Match 25 - Erangel

Team Tamilas won the first game of the day with 19 points. It was their first Chicken Dinner of the BGCS 2025. Cincinnati Kids and Alibaba Raiders also played well and scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Autobotz claimed nine important points. Versatile got only two points.

Match 26 - Miramar

Jaguar clinched a 16-point Chicken Dinner. Versatile bounced back after their poor run in the previous game and took 13 points. Godsaints Girls was impressive as the squad claimed 13 points, including nine kills. Team Tamilas earned 11 points.

Match 27 - Sanhok

Mysterious4 played aggressively in the last encounter of the day and won their fourth Chicken Dinner of the BGCS with 30 points. Team H4KX, Gods Omen, and 2OP collected 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively. Insane, Vasista Esports, and Nebula bagged nine, eight, and eight points, respectively.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
