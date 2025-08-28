BGCS 2025 League Week 2 Day 4: Overall standings and highlights 

Vasista Esports dethroned Versatile Esports from the prime spot after Day 4 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League Stage Week 2. The Hector-led squad won all three matches of the day and has scored 213 points and four Chicken Dinners. Versatile slipped to second place with 211 points and four Chicken Dinners. Mysterious4xCaleb7 were ranked third with 194 points and four Chicken Dinners.Sinewy Esports occupied the fourth position with 181 points and four Chicken Dinners after playing 21 matches in the BGCS. Autobotz were fifth with 181 points and three Chicken Dinners, while Cincinnati Kids were sixth with 171 points. Team Insane took ninth place with 157 points, followed by Nebula Esports. Meanwhile, Team Resilience slipped to 11th with 153 points and two Chicken Dinners.Team Tamilas and H4K were 12th and 13th, earning 148 and 147 points, respectively. Godsaints Girls performed well on Day 4 but ranked 18th with 91 points. Alibaba Raiders came 21st with 55 points, while Helix were at the bottom with 34 points.Day 4 summary of BGCS 2025 League Stage Week 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVasista Esports - 213 pointsTeam Versatile - 211 pointsCaleb7xMysterious4 - 194 pointsSinewy Esports - 181 pointsAutobotz Esports - 181 pointsCincinnati Kids - 171 pointsGods For Reason - 166 pointsGods Omen - 160 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 156 pointsNebula Esports - 155 pointsTeam Resilience - 153 pointsTeam Tamilas - 148 pointsTeam H4K - 147 points2OP Official - 141 pointsJaguar Esports - 111 pointsBlitz Esports - 101 pointsBot Army - 98 pointsGodsaints Girls - 91 pointsRivalry NRI - 87 pointsDo Or Die - 79 pointsAlibaba Raiders - 55 pointsEMP HOTSHOTS - 53 pointsMyth Hawks - 45 pointsHelix Esports - 34 pointsMatch 28 - ErangelVasista Esports started Day 4 of BGCS 2025 Week 2 with a bang and won a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Their IGL, Hector, took six kills. 2OP and Sinewy earned 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Gods For Reason and Godsaints Girls secured 11 points each. Nebula, led by Aadi, claimed 10 points.Match 29 - MiramarVasista Esports had another good game, clinching a 19-point victory. Gods Omen and Team H4K collected 14 points each, while Alibaba Raiders, Mysterious4, and Team Tamilas garnered eight points each. Team Insane and Nebula earned seven and six points, respectively.Match 30 - SanhokVasista Esports continued their unbeaten streak and clinched their third consecutive Chicken Dinner with 22 points. They claimed their fourth Chicken Dinner of BGCS 2025. Autobotz earned 20 points, which included 14 eliminations. Blitz added 11 points to their name.