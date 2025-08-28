BGCS 2025 League Week 2 Day 4: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 28, 2025 11:43 GMT
Vasista Esports dominated Day 4 of BGCS 2025 League Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Vasista Esports dethroned Versatile Esports from the prime spot after Day 4 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League Stage Week 2. The Hector-led squad won all three matches of the day and has scored 213 points and four Chicken Dinners. Versatile slipped to second place with 211 points and four Chicken Dinners. Mysterious4xCaleb7 were ranked third with 194 points and four Chicken Dinners.

Sinewy Esports occupied the fourth position with 181 points and four Chicken Dinners after playing 21 matches in the BGCS. Autobotz were fifth with 181 points and three Chicken Dinners, while Cincinnati Kids were sixth with 171 points. Team Insane took ninth place with 157 points, followed by Nebula Esports. Meanwhile, Team Resilience slipped to 11th with 153 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Team Tamilas and H4K were 12th and 13th, earning 148 and 147 points, respectively. Godsaints Girls performed well on Day 4 but ranked 18th with 91 points. Alibaba Raiders came 21st with 55 points, while Helix were at the bottom with 34 points.

Day 4 summary of BGCS 2025 League Stage Week 2

  1. Vasista Esports - 213 points
  2. Team Versatile - 211 points
  3. Caleb7xMysterious4 - 194 points
  4. Sinewy Esports - 181 points
  5. Autobotz Esports - 181 points
  6. Cincinnati Kids - 171 points
  7. Gods For Reason - 166 points
  8. Gods Omen - 160 points
  9. TEAM iNSANE - 156 points
  10. Nebula Esports - 155 points
  11. Team Resilience - 153 points
  12. Team Tamilas - 148 points
  13. Team H4K - 147 points
  14. 2OP Official - 141 points
  15. Jaguar Esports - 111 points
  16. Blitz Esports - 101 points
  17. Bot Army - 98 points
  18. Godsaints Girls - 91 points
  19. Rivalry NRI - 87 points
  20. Do Or Die - 79 points
  21. Alibaba Raiders - 55 points
  22. EMP HOTSHOTS - 53 points
  23. Myth Hawks - 45 points
  24. Helix Esports - 34 points
Match 28 - Erangel

Vasista Esports started Day 4 of BGCS 2025 Week 2 with a bang and won a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Their IGL, Hector, took six kills. 2OP and Sinewy earned 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Gods For Reason and Godsaints Girls secured 11 points each. Nebula, led by Aadi, claimed 10 points.

Match 29 - Miramar

Vasista Esports had another good game, clinching a 19-point victory. Gods Omen and Team H4K collected 14 points each, while Alibaba Raiders, Mysterious4, and Team Tamilas garnered eight points each. Team Insane and Nebula earned seven and six points, respectively.

Match 30 - Sanhok

Vasista Esports continued their unbeaten streak and clinched their third consecutive Chicken Dinner with 22 points. They claimed their fourth Chicken Dinner of BGCS 2025. Autobotz earned 20 points, which included 14 eliminations. Blitz added 11 points to their name.

