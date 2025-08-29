BGCS 2025 League Week 2 Day 5: Overall standings and highlights 

Vasista Esports remained in first spot in the overall standings after Day 5 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League Week 2. The squad posted 230 points on the board after their 22 matches. Versatile Esports claimed second place with 223 points after their 21 games. Sinewy came third with 215 points after their 23 matches.Autobotz and Cincinnati Kids added 206 and 200 points to their names, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Mysterious4xCaleb7 occupied the sixth spot with 198 points. Team Insane finished seventh with 185 points, closely followed by Aadi-led Nebula Esports. Team Resilience and H4K secured 164 points each.Team Tamils slumped to 13th place with 153 points. Godsaint Girls was 19th with 91 points after 22 games of the BGCS League. Hotshots, Myth Hawks, and Alibaba Raiders scored 68, 55, and 55 points, respectively. Helix ranked 24th with 40 points.Day 5 overview of BGCS 2025 League Week 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVasista Esports - 230 pointsTeam Versatile - 223 pointsSinewy Esports - 215 pointsAutobotz Esports - 206 pointsCincinnati Kids - 200 pointsCaleb7xMysterious4 - 198 pointsTEAM INSANE - 185 pointsNebula Esports - 178 pointsGods Omen - 173 pointsGods For Reason - 166 pointsTeam Resilience - 164 pointsTeam H4K - 164 pointsTeam Tamilas - 153 points2OP Official - 149 pointsJaguar Esports - 127 pointsBlitz Esports - 118 pointsRivalry Esports - 104 pointsBot Army - 99 pointsGodsaints Girls - 98 pointsDo Or Die - 83 pointsEMP HOTSHOTS - 68 pointsAlibaba Raiders - 55 pointsMyth Hawks - 55 pointsHelix Esports - 40 pointsMatch 31 - ErangelSinewy conquered the opening game of the day with 21 points. Cincinnati Kids was also impressive in this match, securing 18 important points. Team Insane earned 14 points, including eight eliminations. Blitz and Resilience took 11 points each.Match 32 - MiramarHotshots, a women's lineup, won their first Chicken Dinner of the BGCS with 15 points. Nebula Esports collected 21 points after playing aggressively in this match. Team Insane added 15 points to their name. Sinewy and H4K achieved 13 and 11 points, respectively.Match 33 - SanhokVasista Esports won their fifth Chicken Dinner of the BGCS 2025 League with 17 points. Autobotz collected 17 points, including 11 eliminations, while Gods Omen managed 13 points. Rivalry and Versatile accumulated 11 and 10 points, respectively. Cincinnati and Godsaints Girls achieved seven points each.