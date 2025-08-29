BGCS 2025 League Week 2 Day 5: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 29, 2025 10:51 GMT
Day 5 of BGCS 2025 League Week 2 was held on August 29 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 5 of BGCS 2025 League Week 2 was held on August 29 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Vasista Esports remained in first spot in the overall standings after Day 5 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League Week 2. The squad posted 230 points on the board after their 22 matches. Versatile Esports claimed second place with 223 points after their 21 games. Sinewy came third with 215 points after their 23 matches.

Ad

Autobotz and Cincinnati Kids added 206 and 200 points to their names, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Mysterious4xCaleb7 occupied the sixth spot with 198 points. Team Insane finished seventh with 185 points, closely followed by Aadi-led Nebula Esports. Team Resilience and H4K secured 164 points each.

Team Tamils slumped to 13th place with 153 points. Godsaint Girls was 19th with 91 points after 22 games of the BGCS League. Hotshots, Myth Hawks, and Alibaba Raiders scored 68, 55, and 55 points, respectively. Helix ranked 24th with 40 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Day 5 overview of BGCS 2025 League Week 2

Ad
  1. Vasista Esports - 230 points
  2. Team Versatile - 223 points
  3. Sinewy Esports - 215 points
  4. Autobotz Esports - 206 points
  5. Cincinnati Kids - 200 points
  6. Caleb7xMysterious4 - 198 points
  7. TEAM INSANE - 185 points
  8. Nebula Esports - 178 points
  9. Gods Omen - 173 points
  10. Gods For Reason - 166 points
  11. Team Resilience - 164 points
  12. Team H4K - 164 points
  13. Team Tamilas - 153 points
  14. 2OP Official - 149 points
  15. Jaguar Esports - 127 points
  16. Blitz Esports - 118 points
  17. Rivalry Esports - 104 points
  18. Bot Army - 99 points
  19. Godsaints Girls - 98 points
  20. Do Or Die - 83 points
  21. EMP HOTSHOTS - 68 points
  22. Alibaba Raiders - 55 points
  23. Myth Hawks - 55 points
  24. Helix Esports - 40 points
Ad

Match 31 - Erangel

Sinewy conquered the opening game of the day with 21 points. Cincinnati Kids was also impressive in this match, securing 18 important points. Team Insane earned 14 points, including eight eliminations. Blitz and Resilience took 11 points each.

Match 32 - Miramar

Hotshots, a women's lineup, won their first Chicken Dinner of the BGCS with 15 points. Nebula Esports collected 21 points after playing aggressively in this match. Team Insane added 15 points to their name. Sinewy and H4K achieved 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Match 33 - Sanhok

Vasista Esports won their fifth Chicken Dinner of the BGCS 2025 League with 17 points. Autobotz collected 17 points, including 11 eliminations, while Gods Omen managed 13 points. Rivalry and Versatile accumulated 11 and 10 points, respectively. Cincinnati and Godsaints Girls achieved seven points each.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications