BGCS 2025 League Week 2 Day 6: Overall points table and highlights 

The sixth and penultimate day of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League Week 2 was played on August 30. All teams played 24 out of the total 26 matches in the first two weeks of the league. The top 16 teams from the overall standings after Week 2 will advance to the League Stage Week 3. The top four teams from Week 3 will get a spot in the BGMS 2025 Playoffs.The Shadow-led Versatile squad topped the overall standings with 268 points and five Chicken Dinners after 24 games. Their BGMI star NinjaJod has alone secured 47 eliminations and ranked second in the Most Wicked Player table. Autobotz occupied second position with 252 points and three Chicken Dinners. The team has delivered impressive performances in the past few days.Overall standings after Day 6 of BGCS 2025 League Week 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Versatile - 268 pointsAutobotz Esports - 252 pointsVasista Esports - 243 pointsSinewy Esports - 227 pointsCaleb7xMysterious4 - 220 pointsCincinnati Kids - 216 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 185 pointsGods For Reason - 179 pointsJaguar Esports - 178 pointsNebula Esports - 178 pointsGods Omen - 178 pointsTeam H4K - 172 pointsTeam Tamilas - 167 pointsTeam Resilience - 166 points2OP Official - 150 pointsRivalry Esports - 130 pointsBlitz Esports - 128 pointsBot Army - 126 pointsGodsaints Girls - 107 pointsDo Or Die - 83 pointsMyth Hawks - 75 pointsEMP HOTSHOTS - 70 pointsAlibaba Raiders - 55 pointsHelix Esports - 44 pointsVasista Esports, too, had a fantastic run so far in the BGCS, as the team claimed third place with 243 points and five Chicken Dinners. Their BGMI pro ScaryJod secured first place in the Most Wicked Player list with 52 points.Sinewy Esports, a rising squad, stood fourth in the overall standings with 227 points and five Chicken Dinners. Rexboy from the team grabbed 47 eliminations. The lineup has impressed fans with its performance over the past 12 days.Mysterious4 and Cincinnati Kids have grabbed fifth and sixth positions with 220 and 216 points, respectively. Team Insane came seventh with 185 points despite not winning a single Chicken Dinner. Gods For Reason earned eighth place with 179 points.Top five players after 24 matches of BGCS 2025 League (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)Team Tamilas and Resilience were 13th and 14th with 167 and 166 points, respectively, after 24 matches of the BGCS 2025 League. Godsaints Girls was 19th with 107 points. Myth Hawks came 21st was 75 points and one Chicken Dinner. Helix Esports ranked 24th with 44 points.