BGCS 2025 League Week 2 Day 6: Overall points table and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 30, 2025 10:36 GMT
Day 6 of BGCS 2025 Week 2 was held on August 30 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 6 of BGCS 2025 Week 2 was held on August 30 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

The sixth and penultimate day of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League Week 2 was played on August 30. All teams played 24 out of the total 26 matches in the first two weeks of the league. The top 16 teams from the overall standings after Week 2 will advance to the League Stage Week 3. The top four teams from Week 3 will get a spot in the BGMS 2025 Playoffs.

The Shadow-led Versatile squad topped the overall standings with 268 points and five Chicken Dinners after 24 games. Their BGMI star NinjaJod has alone secured 47 eliminations and ranked second in the Most Wicked Player table. Autobotz occupied second position with 252 points and three Chicken Dinners. The team has delivered impressive performances in the past few days.

Overall standings after Day 6 of BGCS 2025 League Week 2

  1. Team Versatile - 268 points
  2. Autobotz Esports - 252 points
  3. Vasista Esports - 243 points
  4. Sinewy Esports - 227 points
  5. Caleb7xMysterious4 - 220 points
  6. Cincinnati Kids - 216 points
  7. TEAM iNSANE - 185 points
  8. Gods For Reason - 179 points
  9. Jaguar Esports - 178 points
  10. Nebula Esports - 178 points
  11. Gods Omen - 178 points
  12. Team H4K - 172 points
  13. Team Tamilas - 167 points
  14. Team Resilience - 166 points
  15. 2OP Official - 150 points
  16. Rivalry Esports - 130 points
  17. Blitz Esports - 128 points
  18. Bot Army - 126 points
  19. Godsaints Girls - 107 points
  20. Do Or Die - 83 points
  21. Myth Hawks - 75 points
  22. EMP HOTSHOTS - 70 points
  23. Alibaba Raiders - 55 points
  24. Helix Esports - 44 points
Vasista Esports, too, had a fantastic run so far in the BGCS, as the team claimed third place with 243 points and five Chicken Dinners. Their BGMI pro ScaryJod secured first place in the Most Wicked Player list with 52 points.

Sinewy Esports, a rising squad, stood fourth in the overall standings with 227 points and five Chicken Dinners. Rexboy from the team grabbed 47 eliminations. The lineup has impressed fans with its performance over the past 12 days.

Mysterious4 and Cincinnati Kids have grabbed fifth and sixth positions with 220 and 216 points, respectively. Team Insane came seventh with 185 points despite not winning a single Chicken Dinner. Gods For Reason earned eighth place with 179 points.

Top five players after 24 matches of BGCS 2025 League (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Top five players after 24 matches of BGCS 2025 League (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Team Tamilas and Resilience were 13th and 14th with 167 and 166 points, respectively, after 24 matches of the BGCS 2025 League. Godsaints Girls was 19th with 107 points. Myth Hawks came 21st was 75 points and one Chicken Dinner. Helix Esports ranked 24th with 44 points.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
